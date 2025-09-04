Ryder Cup Live 101: Rockefeller Center, Watch Parties at Top NYC Bars & More

, a brand new fan experience designed to extend the excitement of the 2025 Ryder Cup beyond the grounds of Bethpage Black, was just announced and we have all the details. Ryder Cup Live , a brand new fan experience designed to extend the excitement of the 2025 Ryder Cup beyond the grounds of Bethpage Black, was just announced and we have all the details.

You now have more ways to celebrate golf’s greatest team event with Ryder Cup Live – an extension of the main event at Bethpage Black to New York City and all the way to you… with at-home viewing party kits.

Rockefeller Center in Manhattan will transform into a four-day golf experience; official watch parties will be hosted across Manhattan and curated, at-home fan kits filled with Ryder-Cup themed party essentials can be delivered straight to your home!

Ryder Cup Live at Rockefeller Center

With the Ryder Cup being hosted just miles outside of NYC, there is no better place to experience the event than at the heart of the city at Rockefeller Center. Rockefeller Center’s Center Plaza and Rink will transform into a four-day Ryder Cup showcase, free and open to the public daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 28.

Ryder Cup Live at Rockefeller Center will feature live viewing parties of the Opening Ceremony and all three days of match play. Attendees can engage in interactive golf challenges, explore dynamic partner activations and enjoy special appearances from NBC talent.

Official Watch Parties in New York City

Bar venues throughout New York City will transform into Official Ryder Cup Watch Party locations from Thursday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 28. Each watch party will deliver a premium broadcast viewing experience and an electric atmosphere that brings the excitement from Bethpage Black to the heart of the city.

Official Watch Party Locations

- 20 W 38th St, New York, NY 10018 The Westbury - 20 W 38th St, New York, NY 10018

- 101 Park Ave Floor 3, New York, NY 10017 Five Iron Golf at Grand Central - 101 Park Ave Floor 3, New York, NY 10017

- 883 6th Ave 3rd floor, New York, NY 10001 Five Iron Golf at Herald Square - 883 6th Ave 3rd floor, New York, NY 10001

- 1290 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10104 Five Iron Golf at Rockefeller Center - 1290 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10104

- 493 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016 Blue Haven Murray Hill - 493 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016

- 108 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012 Blue Haven Greenwich - 108 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012

- 126 1st Ave, New York, NY 10009 The Grafton - 126 1st Ave, New York, NY 10009

- 133 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014 Galway Hooker - 133 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014

Ultimate Watch Party and At-Home Fan Kits

The Ryder Cup Live Ultimate Watch Party and At-Home Fan Kits are curated collections filled with Ryder-Cup themed party essentials, tailored for intimate watch parties alongside family and friends.