Seminole’s Matt Cahill Has a Mentor Turned Fan in Bob Ford at PGA Championship

Matt Cahill just wrapped up his second season as the PGA Head Professional at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida, and after seven months of seven days a week, Cahill is ready to take a break over the summer.

He’ll be in the office and play in some South Florida PGA Section events, but after the long season and the whirlwind of both the PGA Professional Championship and qualifying for this week’s PGA Championship, saying he deserves the break is an understatement.

Over the years, however, the hard work has paid off — both on and off the course.

Matt Cahill of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/PGA of America)

Cahill has compiled a pretty impressive resume, spending two seasons at Oakmont, while also learning the business over several seasons at The Kittansett Club in Massachusetts and Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island.

One of those teachers showing him the ropes was the legendary PGA Professional, Bob Ford, who was at Oak Hill this week serving as part of Team Cahill rooting on his former assistant-turned-successor at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

“I started working for Bob Ford at Oakmont as an intern when I was a PGA Golf Management student at Florida State, and that led me to Seminole,” Cahill explains.

Cahill would work for Ford at Seminole for eight more seasons before taking over the reins as PGA Head Professional in 2021.

Bob’s just as inspiring based on his playing record, as he is as a leader and mentor. He has always kept his game up and remained competitive. That’s inspired me to practice and continuously strive to get better. Matt Cahill, PGA

Cahill says Ford’s greatest quality is his ability to interact with people and make them feel like they were special and valued.

“He’d make members feel like a million bucks every time they were at the club,” Cahill adds. “He always created a wonderful experience for them at Seminole.”

Following in the footsteps of Ford — who played in 10 PGA Championships himself — is proud of his playing performance in one of the more competitive PGA Sections in the country.

Matt Cahill of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team smiles on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

“It was an honor just to qualify for the PGA Championship,” he adds.

Cahill puts his own spin on relationships with members, but he says he learned a lifetime of lessons from Ford, a 2005 PGA of America Hall of Fame inductee.

“Bob had many PGA Assistant Professionals move on to become head pros in their careers,” says Cahill. “I want to do the same by giving our assistants the tools needed to be successful and do their own thing and do it well.”