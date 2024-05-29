Sign Up Today for the Omni Generation Cup!

A year-long celebration of golf, family and competition is coming to Omni locations across the country . . . and you can be part of it.

is a first-of-its-kind tournament that offers golfers across the country a family-focused event series for players of all ages and skill levels. Joining forces with the PGA of America, the Generation Cup aims to grow the game by bringing together golfers of all generations.

During the inaugural Omni Generation Cup, qualifiers will be hosted at each Omni golf destination, for a total of 12 events across the country. At each qualifier, teams of two will compete to advance to the National Championship at Omni PGA Frisco Resort (pictured above) in Frisco, Texas. Who can participate? Anyone within your family that is part of a generation.

Two-person teams can compete in one of three divisions:



Grandparent & Grandchild*

Parent & Child or Aunt/Uncle & Niece/Nephew*

PGA of America Golf Professional & Family Member

The event format is a two-person modified best ball, shamble. The top gross and net teams from each division will advance to the National Championship. The cost to participate in a qualifying event is $200/team for club members and PGA of America Golf Professionals, and $250/team for all other entrants. A USGA handicap is required

Here's the schedule:

May 24, 2024: Omni Interlocken Hotel

June 23, 2024: Omni Bedford Springs Resort

July 13, 2024: The Omni Homestead Resort

Aug. 16, 2024: Omni Mount Washington Resort

Sept. 1, 2024: The Omni Grove Park Inn

Oct. 6, 2024: Omni La Costa Resort

Nov. 23, 2024: Omni PGA Frisco Resort

Dec. 13, 2024: Omni Amelia Island Resort

Jan. 4, 2025: Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate

Feb. 25, 2025: Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa

March 1, 2025: Omni Tucson National Resort

April 5, 2025: Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa