Six PGA Jr. League Teams Punch Tickets to National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championships

The final weekend of National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regionals is complete, with the final six teams from across the country securing a spot in both the 13u and 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championships.

The 13u Championship will take place at Fields Ranch West at PGA Frisco in Texas, Oct. 4-8, and be broadcast live on the ESPN family of networks. The inaugural 17u Championship is set for Nov. 16-19 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

Below is a roundup from the five Regional Championships that took place Sept. 16-17, with final results, summaries and winning team photos included.

Region 4

The Golf Room/Pinnacle All-Stars Win 13u Regional at Oxmoor Country Club

Oxmoor Country Club welcomed nine all-star teams of junior golfers in two age divisions – 13u and 17u – representing the Kentucky, Southern Ohio and Northern Ohio PGA Sections for two fun days of competition at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional. The Golf Room/Pinnacle All-Stars from Dublin, Ohio, captured the 13u Championship, while the Louisville All-Stars captured the 17u championship.

The Golf Room/Pinnacle All-Stars from Dublin, Ohio, advanced to the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship in dramatic fashion by defeating the Derby City All-Stars (Louisville) in a tiebreaker Sunday (Sept. 17) afternoon at Oxmoor Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. After finishing the championship match deadlocked at 6-6, the Golf Room/Pinnacle team won the tiebreaker by winning two more holes during the match, 8-6. The team was led by PGA Head Coach Mack McConaham and assistant coach Kyle Mitchell, an will compete as Team Ohio at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West.

This is the sixth trip to the National Championship for a team from Ohio, but first since 2019 when Columbia Station (Mallard Creek Golf Club) coached by Jim Wise, PGA, represented the Buckeye state.

The Golf Room/Pinnacle All-Stars led all teams in Saturday’s stroke play qualifying round with a -38, eight shots better than second-seed Derby City All-Stars (Louisville) with a -30. The Deegan Bee Medina All-Stars (Ohio) shot a -25, followed by the Fox Den All-Stars (Stow, Ohio) -21, the Western Kentucky A All-Stars (Paducah) were even par, and the Cleveland West 1 All-Stars (Red Tail Golf Club, Avon, Ohio) recorded a +10.

Both semifinals were competitive, with the Golf Room/Pinnacle All-Stars defeating the Fox Den All-Stars, 7-5, and the Derby City All-Stars defeating the Deegan Bee Medina All-Stars, 6.5 – 5.5.

Louisville All-Stars Win 17u Championship

The Louisville All-Stars are headed to the inaugural PGA Jr. League 17u National Championship after defeating the Red Tail/Westwood All-Stars (Ohio) 5-4 in match play Sunday (Sept. 17) afternoon at Oxmoor Country Club. The Louisville team is comprised of all-star players from Wildwood Country Club, Big Spring Country Club and Nevel Meade Golf Course and are led by PGA head coach Jacob Martin. They will compete as Team Kentucky in the inaugural 17u Championship in November.

With only three teams in the 17u competition, the Red Tail/Westwood All-Stars received a bye to the championship match after shooting a 10-under in the qualifying round. Louisville was two shots back with a -8, followed by the BHCC (Belmont Hills, Ohio) All-Stars with a +4.

Louisville defeated Belmont Hills 5-5 – 3.5 in the semifinal to set up the 17u Championship match with Red Tail-Westwood.

“I knew it was going to be an uphill challenge, but I just let these guys do what they do and knew if they just kept moving forward, everything was going to work out,” PGA Head Coach Jacob Martin said. “I had faith in these guys. They each brought something to the table that helped their partners. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Region 5

Cog Hill Ravines 13u All-Stars Secure Championship Spot

Ten All-Star teams of junior golfers from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin spent the weekend competing in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Countryside Golf Club in Mundelein, Ill.

Six 13u All-Star teams (players ages 10-13) and four 17u All-Star teams (players ages 14-17) played for the opportunity to advance to their respective National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship this fall.

Despite battling rain delays, both age divisions were captured by teams representing Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Lemont, Ill., led by PGA Coach Kevin Weeks.

Day one (Saturday) of the Regional consisted of two, nine-hole rounds of stroke play qualifying for the eight 13u teams, in which the top four were seeded to advance to match play semi-finals on day two.

The Cog Hill Ravines All-Stars went low Saturday, shooting the only under-par score of -24 to earn the top seed. The Flintstones All-Stars of IMA Brookwood in Burton, Mich., seeded second (+3), followed by the HC All-Stars of High Cliff Golf Course in Sherwood, Wis. (+4) in third and the Ironwood All-Stars of Ironwood Golf Course in Fishers, Ind. (+13) to earn the last Sunday semifinal spot. The Milham Park Golf Club All-Stars of Kalamazoo, Mich. (+21) and the Birdie Bandits All-Stars of the Twin Lakes Golf & Swim Club of Oakland, Mich. (+34) seeded fifth and sixth, respectively.

With the rain moving in on Sunday, both the semifinal and final matches were shortened to six holes. The Flintstones All-Stars defeated the HC All-Stars 4.5-3.5 in their semifinal match. The Ironwood All-Stars conceded their semifinal match to the Cog Hill All-Stars, which sent the Illinois team to face the Flintstones in the finals.

The Cog Hill team (above) went on to defeat the Flintstones 7.5-0.5 to secure their spot to represent Illinois in the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West Oct. 4-8. Team Illinois finished fourth in the 2022 Championship, which was held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Ravines Also Win 17u Regional

Because only four 17u All-Star teams competed in the Regional, all teams advanced to Sunday’s semifinals. The Cog Hill Ravines All-Stars also took the first seed in the 17u division with a 24-under-par performance Saturday. Both the Indy Golf Academy All-Stars of Winding River Golf Course in Indianapolis and the Wonder Whackers All-Stars of Currie Golf Course in Midland, Mich., came in at 11-under, but the Indy Golf Academy team secured the second seed on a scorecard playoff. The Madison All-Stars of Pleasant View Golf Course and University Ridge Golf Course in Wisconsin seeded fourth at +4.

Like the 13u division, the 17u division semifinals and finals were shortened to six holes due to weather. The Cog Hill Ravines defeated the Madison team 5.5-0.5 to advance to the championship round. While the Indy Golf Academy crew tied the Wonder Whackers 3-3, they captured yet another scorecard playoff, moving on to face the Illinois-based Cog Hill team in the final round.

The sun came out for the afternoon championship matchup between the Illinois and Indiana teams. The Cog Hill Ravines defeated Indy Golf Academy 5-1, and they will represent Illinois in the inaugural 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Nov. 16-19 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

Region 12

Santa Teresa 13u All-Stars headed to National Championship

S ixteen All-Stars teams of junior golfers from the Southwest, Northern California, Southern California and Aloha PGA Sections met in Santa Rosa, California, for two fun and exciting days of competition at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional. The competition was held at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club.

Split between two age divisions, eight 13u All-Star teams (players ages 10-13) and eight 17u teams (players ages 14-17) vied for their chance to compete at their respective National Championship this fall. Ultimately, two teams from Santa Teresa Golf Club in San Jose, both led by Coach Terry Sullivan, PGA, captured both age divisions. Here’s how it unfolded.

The Santa Teresa 1 13u All-Stars are headed to the 2023 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Oct. 4-8 at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West, representing California.

In Saturday’s qualifying round (stroke play), the Santa Teresa Team 1 13u All-Stars (Santa Teresa Golf Club of San Jose, California) led the field with a 35-under-par performance. The Arizona Junior Golf 13u All-Stars (Paradise Valley Park Golf Course of Phoenix, Arizona) finished second, just five strokes (-30) behind the leader. The SDCL #1 13u All-Stars (Encinitas Ranch Golf Course of Encinitas, California) took the third seed (-28), and the Tucson, Arizona-based Skyline 13u All-Stars (Skyline Country Club) finished up the top four with 21 under par, to advance to Sunday’s semifinal round.

In Sunday’s semifinal match play, the top-seeded Santa Teresa 1 13u All-Stars faced off against the fourth-seeded Skyline 13u All-Stars, defeating them 8-4 in match play. Meanwhile, the second-seeded Arizona Junior Golf 13u All-Stars bested the SDCL #1 13u All-Stars 7-5 to advance to the championship.

The Santa Teresa 1 13u All-Stars, led by Coach Terry Sullivan, PGA, defeated the Arizona Junior Golf 13u All-Stars 9.5-2.5 and will represent California next month at the 13u National Championship in Frisco.

Meanwhile, the fifth- through eighth-seeded teams participated in a conciliatory stroke play shootout, which included the Nevada-based Golden Knights 13u All-Star team (-8), California’s Redwood Empire REDWOOD 13u All-Stars (-5), Oahu Private Team #2 13u All-Stars of Hawaii (+13) and Arizona-based Vegas All-Star Aviators 13u All-Stars (+27). Aiden Torjman, 13, and Abby Lytle,12, of the Golden Knights 13u All-Stars, won the 13u division shootout with a score of 30 (-6).

Team California Completes the Field for the Inaugural 17u National Championship

The Santa Teresa 17u All-Stars proved victorious this weekend in Santa Rosa, winning the 17u Regional title to advance to the first-ever 17u National Championship.

Santa Teresa defeated the Redwood Empire REDWOOD 17u All-Stars in the finals 5-4 to punch their ticket to the National Championship. Eight 17u All-Star teams competed in the Regional, Sept. 15-17.

The Santa Teresa Team #1 17u All-Stars performed well in Saturday’s (stroke play) qualifying rounds, finishing 29-under-par and claiming the first seed. California’s Redwood Empire REDWOOD 17u All-Stars were just eight shots (-21) behind. Seeded third were Nevada’s Vegas All-Star Aviators (-17), with another Northern California team, the Redwood Empire SEQUOIA 17u All-Stars finishing fourth (-14). The top four seeds continued to semifinal action on Sunday.

In the semifinal round on Sunday morning, the top-seeded Santa Teresa #1 17u All-Stars took on the fourth seed, Redwood Empire SEQUOIA 17u All-Stars. Santa Teresa edged the Redwood Empire SEQUOIA 17u All-Stars 5-4 in match play to advance to the championship.

In other semifinal action, the second-seeded Redwood Empire REDWOOD 17u All-Stars and the Vegas All-Star Aviators tied 4.5-4.5 in match play. Redwood Empire REDWOOD won the tiebreaker with more holes won to face Santa Teresa for the Regional title in the afternoon championship round.

All 17u All-Star teams that did not advance to the semifinals were given the chance to compete in the optional 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout on Sunday afternoon. This included Arizona’s First Tee Backspinners and Hawai’s Moanalua 17u All-Stars who tied for fifth (-11), Southern California’s PD Golf 17u All-Stars who finished seventh (-10), and the eighth-seeded

Arizona’s Vegas Golden Knights (-8). The 17u division shootout ended with a three-way tie, with three pairs shooting four-under-par (32). After a double tiebreak, Ethan Roe, 16, and Owen Carson, 15, of the PD Golf 17u All-Stars, were declared the winners.