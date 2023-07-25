PGA of America Announces National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Expansion, Locations & Dates

The PGA of America announced it will host the inaugural 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Nov. 16-19 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

This follows the 11th edition of the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, to be held Oct. 4-8, at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West for the first time.



PGA Jr. League is split between 13u and 17u age divisions. To provide more competitive opportunities for players ages 14-17, the 17u All-Stars were incorporated into the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season beginning in 2021, with their journey culminating at the Regional Championship level. Now for the first time, 17u All-Star teams will compete on a national stage.



The 13u Championship kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 4 with the National Car Rental Welcome Party, followed by the annual Skills Challenge Thursday, Oct. 5. Rounds one and two will take place Friday and Saturday (Oct. 6-7), during which teams will compete in a two-person scramble, team aggregate stroke play format. The Championship concludes with match play semifinal and final rounds on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The eighth hole on the Fields Ranch West Course at PGA Frisco.

For the third year, the 13u Championship will be broadcast live on ESPN networks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



The 17u Championship begins with practice rounds on Thursday, Nov. 16, followed by stroke play rounds one and two on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18. Semifinal and final match play rounds will take place Sunday, Nov. 19. Twin Warriors Golf Club hosted the 2023 PGA Professional Championship earlier this year.



“Expanding the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship to be inclusive of both of the program’s age divisions has been a long-term goal, and we’re thrilled to partner with the spectacular Twin Warriors Golf Club to make it a reality,” said PGA President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “And hosting the 13u Championship at Fields Ranch West in the PGA of America’s own backyard at PGA Frisco will be special, as the kids will enjoy an amazing experience broadcasted across ESPN’s networks.”

The eighth hole at Twin Warriors.