Southwest Showcase at Cedar Crest Provides Platform for the Next Generation of Golf Talent

This week, eyes are on the Southwest Showcase , a standout amateur golf event bringing together some of the country’s top emerging talents.

As we dive into the story of this remarkable event, we look at the pivotal role of PGA of America Golf Professional and Founder of the I AM a Golfer Foundation Ira Molayo. Furthermore, we peel back the layers on the historic significance of Cedar Crest, and how these components have come together to create a transformative platform for diverse collegiate talent.

The Visionary Behind the Showcase: Ira Molayo, PGA

Molayo speaks at the 107th PGA Annual Meeting.

At the heart of this movement is Ira Molayo , PGA General Manager at Cedar Crest. A decorated 20-year member of the Northern Texas PGA Section, Molayo’s accomplishments speak volumes. As the current vice president of the Section and sure to be a central figure in the centennial celebration of the PGA Championship returning to Dallas in 2027, Molayo has proven time and again that his dedication to the game goes beyond personal accolades. With humility and purpose, he has shaped his career around creating opportunities for others. Founding the I Am a Golfer Foundation became his way to pay it forward and serve his community in Southern Dallas.

The I AM a Golfer Foundation: Transforming Cedar Crest and Its Community

The I AM a Golfer Foundation was established to make golf more accessible to the youth of south Dallas while also rejuvenating the rich history of Cedar Crest.

“Our mission is to be a catalyst for community renewal and transformation in south Dallas through the youth programming development, preservation and the promotion of Cedar Crest,” explains Molayo, who had led the municipal facility for 16 years. “Through youth programs, affordable often free instruction, internships and job opportunities, tournament access and higher education scholarships, the Foundation introduces young players to golf and provides career-oriented pathways, which address a crucial need in the community.”

At the origin of I AM a golfer, Molayo noticed a disturbing trend among the young golfers he was cultivating. Financial realities far too often pulled them away from the sport.

Molayo (middle) with I AM a Golfer program participants.

“It’s not that they lost interest in golf,” Molayo notes. “They needed to contribute to their household income, which often meant taking jobs in retail or fast food as a 16-year-old instead of coming to the golf course.”

Understanding the financial realities some young players face, Molayo emphasizes a key lesson: Golf is a privilege. “Nothing made that more clear to me than having to watch kids give up the game to start bringing a check to help support their families. As it unfolded, I thought, you know what, I’ve got jobs.”

Molayo and his team responded by developing an internship program, allowing these players to earn income while staying close to the game, bridging the gap between passion and financial need. From there, wanting the young people to grow further, he started to bridge the next gap – college education.

Since 2019, via substantial fundraising efforts, the Foundation has also awarded over $300,000 in scholarships to support young players’ educational and career aspirations – whether they pursue golf or another field entirely.

Creating the Southwest Showcase

The Southwest Showcase was born of two pathways converging:

The talented golfers who’d come through the Cedar Crest programing, and other initiatives like it, needing a widely-viewed platform to “showcase” their talent. A vision to diversify the collegiate golf landscape often dominated by top programs like Texas, Oklahoma State, and Duke.

Molayo and his team approached the Golf Channel with a simple yet bold question: Could they create a platform that featured deserving collegiate-age players from diverse backgrounds? The answer was yes – but they needed sponsors.

The Louis L. Borrick Foundation answered the call, providing the first major sponsorship. Then, Southwest Airlines came on board along with Chase, UT Southwestern, Callaway Golf, SMU Cox School of Business, Omni Hotels and Resorts, Summit Golf Brands, CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Golf Galaxy, and Charles Schwab, with an impressive $750,000 commitment, bringing the total to over $1 million.

A Partnership Built on Community: Southwest Airlines’ Commitment

Southwest Airlines’ support goes beyond financial backing; it’s a commitment to the Dallas community and a strategic alignment with the Foundation’s mission. Julia Melle, Director of Brand & Content Marketing at Southwest, explains, “No city has written more of the Southwest story than Dallas. That’s why, in 2023 alone, we invested nearly $2 million in the community.”

With a focus on workforce development, diversity, equity, and inclusion, Southwest’s partnership with the Foundation aligns seamlessly. “This is why we’re thrilled to partner with the I AM a Golfer Foundation,” Melle adds, “and support a broad-reaching community by showcasing the next generation of all-star golfers.”

Honoring Trailblazers: Cedar Crest’s Historic Legacy

Cedar Crest is a course steeped in history and home to some of the most pivotal moments in golf that few people know of. In 1927, Cedar Crest hosted the PGA Championship, marking a milestone that will be honored during a centennial celebration when the PGA returns to Dallas in 2027.

Walter Hagen.

That tournament nearly 100 years ago was won by Walter Hagen, a player as dominant in his times as Nicklaus or Woods. In that event, as the story is told, Hagen faced a daunting second shot while staring into the sun during a critical match play duel. A young gallery member offered him his hat – Hagen was famous for his hair, always slick and perfectly parted. He never wore a hat. However, in this moment, he donned the headwear and struck a masterful iron that would lead to birdie and shift the tides that brought him to victory.

That child was rumored to be Byron Nelson, who later set a PGA TOUR victory with 11 consecutive victories. Thanks to the Foundation’s fundraising efforts and the enhanced focus on the Dallas course, a statue of Hagen now sits on the property to commemorate that moment.

Cedar Crest is also where Charlie Sifford (above), often called the Jackie Robinson of golf, won the UGA National Negro Open in 1954 before becoming the first Black golfer on the PGA TOUR in 1961. To honor this legacy, the Southwest Showcase field is made up of 42 players – 21 men and 21 women – symbolizing Sifford’s connection to golf and his impact on history.

The Field: Showcasing Young Talent with Potential

This year’s field includes top talent like defending women’s champion Allyn Stephens, a junior at the University of Tulsa, and Godfrey Nsubuga, a Ugandan player with an inspiring story. Stephens sees the event as more than just another tournament, saying, “When I go to tournaments, I don’t see a lot of people that look like me. Here, everyone looks like me.” For her, the Showcase represents a unique sense of community and pride.

Allyn Stephens.

Nsubuga, who has faced financial obstacles while competing at the highest level, is grateful for the all-expenses-paid opportunity the Showcase provides. Earlier this year, showing the grit that made him the top Ugandan ever in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (achieving a position of 191), he traveled to the 2024 U.S. Amateur at the iconic Hazeltine National with less than $300 in his pocket and member-sponsored accommodations. He became the first Ugandan to compete in the storied event.

“The Southwest Showcase allows me to do these things without the cost,” explains Nsubuga, who holds the record for the highest amateur ranking ever achieved by a Ugandan golfer.

A Launchpad for Future Champions

The Showcase’s impact extends beyond the three-day tournament. Last year’s men’s champion, Greg Odom Jr., went on to win twice on the APGA Tour and generate significant winnings shortly after turning pro. He also graduated from Howard University last May with a master’s degree. With live coverage on the Golf Channel, players like Odom are exposed to an audience that can propel their careers forward.

The Southwest Showcase is more than a tournament – it’s a vision brought to life by individuals who see golf as a bridge to community, education and opportunity. With the I AM a Golfer Foundation and sponsors led by Southwest Airlines, the event is opening doors for talented players all while building a legacy that redefines what it means to be a skilled golfer in today’s world. As these young players take to the course, they’re not just playing to win; they’re representing a community, a history and a future where golf is truly a game for everyone.