Spring 2023 NCCGA National Championship Features the Nation’s Best Collegiate Club Golfers

Twenty-five teams are set to compete at the Spring 2023 National Collegiate Club Golf Association (NCCGA) National Championship, April 22-23.

The best college-club golfers in the nation will be put to the test at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex’s Kampen-Cosler and Ackerman-Allen courses on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. The team-based 36-hole stroke play competition will once again crown a national champion team as well as the low individual medalist.

The University of Florida team will look to defend its Fall NCCGA National Championship, which it won by seven strokes over the University of Virginia in December in Las Vegas.

The Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex courses at Purdue University will serve as the Spring National Championship host.

Other teams in the field include West Virginia University, which won the Fall 2022 NCCGA National Invitational, and Clemson University, which won the National Championship the last time it was hosted at Purdue in 2019.

The Pete Dye-designed Kampen-Cosler and Ackerman-Allen courses at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex are rated among the best college courses in the country. According to Golfweek, both courses rank in the top 25, joining Michigan as the only schools with two in the top tier. Purdue’s courses have hosted numerous collegiate events including multiple Big Ten Championships, the NCAA Men's National Championship and the NCCGA National Championship in Spring 2013 and Spring 2019.

The 28 NCCGA regions across the country host two to three qualifiers for the National Championship each semester. All tournaments are co-ed and open to active college students of all skill levels.

The 17th hole of the Ackerman-Allen Course at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex.

The PGA NCCGA is the governing body for collegiate club golf, which allows any full-time student not participating in a varsity golf program to play in a competitive setting. More than 350 colleges across the United States field club golf teams. Individual students can represent their schools if they don’t have the required five students to form a team.

Srixon and Cleveland Golf, the NCCGA National Partners, will be on-site at Birck Boilermaker to provide players with a full championship experience. Both Srixon and Cleveland staff will run competitions, provide players with their latest golf balls and have the latest gear on hand for players to demo.