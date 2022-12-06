Category - Amateur Programs
University of Florida Wins Fall 2022 NCCGA National Championship
The University of Florida club golf team approached the Fall 2022 NCCGA National Championship as a revenge tour.
After losing in a playoff last spring to North Carolina State, the Gators were determined to not let history repeat itself.
Florida (18-over par 738) built on its first-round lead, carding a 13-over par 373 in the final round last Sunday to win the Fall 2022 NCCGA National Championship by seven strokes over University of Virginia (25-over par 745) at Paiute Golf Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, December 4.
University of Georgia (32-over par 752) finished in third place, followed by North Carolina State University (35-over par 755) and High Point University (38-over par 758).
The victory marked Florida’s first National Championship since Spring 2015.
“Losing in a playoff in last year’s Championship was all the motivation we needed to come back stronger this semester,” says Florida Club President Thomas Christensen. “All we talked about was winning. There was no ‘what if’ we end up in second or ‘what if’ we end up in another playoff. We felt like we were the best team on paper and it was our chance to show it.”
Seth Graber (3-under par 141) from the University of North Texas won the individual title by one stroke over University of Florida’s Ryder Williamson (2-under par 142).
Graber was determined to not let his conservative play in the opening round (1-over par 73) be his downfall.
“I knew I needed to go low so I was playing as aggressively as I could,” said Graber. “I was committed to every swing and to making every putt whether it was five or fifty feet.”
This mindset led him to the second lowest round of the weekend, posting a final round 4-under par 68.
“I had been feeling confident with my swing and had been working tremendously on my short game,” said Graber. “To be able to pull it all together and win means the world to me.”
The Fall 2022 NCCGA National Invitational also took place this past weekend at Paiute Golf Resort. West Virginia University (59-over par 779) finished in first place, followed by University of Maryland (64-over par 784) and University of Utah (73-over par 793).
Cooper Neil from the University of Oregon (5-over par 149) took home medalist honors after a 4-hole, 5-person playoff on Sunday.
For more information about NCCGA Nationals visit nccga.org.
