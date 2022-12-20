Steve Delmar Wins Playoff To Claim Event No. 6 in PGA Tournament Series

Steve Delmar and Tim Pearce exchanged the lead five times in the last eight holes Tuesday. The problem for Pearce was the final lead change occurred on the second hole of a playoff.

Delmar made a 10-foot par putt and watched as Pearce’s 4-footer for par slid by the hole, giving Delmar the win in Event No. 6 of the PGA Tournament Series at PGA Golf Club.

Steve Delmar hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round for the 43rd National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship held at the PGA Golf Club on November 15, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)

It was Delmar’s first career win in the PGA Tournament Series after several near misses, earning him $5,000 and a plaque to hang in his new office.

“I’ve always wanted to win one of these,” said Delmar, who recently was promoted to become PGA Head Professional at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md. “To come down and win in my only start this year is pretty cool.”

Delmar made a clutch 12-foot par-putt on the first playoff hole, the par-5 16th on the Wanamaker Course, to remain in the playoff. Pearce earlier had a chance to win at No. 16, but his eagle putt stopped 2 inches from the center of the hole.

PGA Golf Club

At the par-3 17th, both players hit the green but faced long birdie putts. Delmar’s went 10 feet past the hole, but he made another pressure-packed par to keep his hopes alive. Pearce’s birdie try stopped 4 feet below the hole.

“I thought I hit a perfect lag putt, but the ball kept rolling to the left,” said Pearce, a PGA Assistant Professional at Birmingham (Mich.) Country Club. “Then just obviously a nervous putt.”

A win would have given Pearce the PGA Tournament Series money title after he lost Event No. 4 in a playoff and finished third in Event No. 5. Pearce finished second at $10,530, just behind Vince Drahman of Zionsville, Ind., who earned the title with $10,712 after losing a trio of playoffs.

Tim Pearce hits his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 54th PGA Professional Championship at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa on April 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

“That was on my mind,” Pearce said of the money title, “but I was trying to finish with a bang. It’s just so hard to win one of these things. I’ve been close all year and I really thought I was going to win today.”

Delmar had a one-shot lead to start the final round and extended his lead to three shots after Pearce made two early bogeys. Pearce then made three birdies in a row to share the lead with Delmar as they made the turn.

Pearce birdied the 13th to take a lead, only to bogey 14th to drop back into a tie. Delmar eagled the 16th to take a one-shot lead, but he bogeyed the 18th after a bad drive to force the playoff at 7-under par 137.

“That was my only bad drive, and bogey, for the day,” Delmar said. “I played really solidly. To me the putt that really mattered was the slider I made at 17 (in the playoff). It’s awesome to finally win one of these.”

Andrew Storm makes his putt on the sixth hole during the first round for the 43rd National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship held at the PGA Golf Club on November 14, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)

Andrew Storm (70) of Omaha, Neb., finished third, a shot ahead of Event No. 1 winner Kyle Szyhowski (67) of St. Charles, Mo., and Tyler Collet (70) of Vero Beach.

Bob Sowards (69) of Dublin, Ohio, who won Event No. 5, tied for sixth with Yong Joo (70) of Ashburn, Va.

