Stewart Cink Named Vice Captain for 2023 Ryder Cup by Zach Johnson

United States Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson named Stewart Cink as his fifth and final Vice Captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will take place September 29 - Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.



Johnson previously appointed Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk and Fred Couples as Vice Captains.



"Stewart is someone I can trust will give me honest and constructive feedback as we head into the final stages of preparing for the Ryder Cup,” said Johnson. “And as everyone saw at The Open Championship this year, he's still competing at a high level on the golf course. He will play a critical role in our success as we head to Italy."



This marks Cink’s first stint as a Ryder Cup Vice Captain. The 50-year-old played in five Ryder Cups (2002, ‘04, ‘06, ‘08, ‘10), helping the U.S. team win in 2008 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

"Competing in the Ryder Cup has been one of the highlights of my entire career and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help Zach and the U.S. Team retain the Ryder Cup,” said Cink. “I'm honored that Zach would entrust me to play a role in helping make that a reality in Italy.”



The Atlanta, Georgia native is an eight-time winner on the PGA TOUR including The Open Championship in 2009. He finished third at his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which was the first Major Championship contested at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas.