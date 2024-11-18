Team New York Perseveres to Win the 2024 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship

It all came down to the final match at the 2024 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, and Team New York won it all with a few well-timed birdies.

“The kids did it all,” said Team New York (Farmingdale) Coach Megan Younkman, LPGA. “They persevered through all the matches, not only today but the whole weekend. Coming into the final stretch, they were able to add up the points again. They persevered, they never stopped, and it all happened on the last two holes.”

No. 1 seed Team New York defeated No. 2 seed Team Utah (Lehi) 5.5 - 3.5 to claim the 2024 17u title in the match-play final at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

Team New York and Team Utah were locked in a tie, 3-3, through the first two matches, but New York proved victorious. The win was a career highlight for many of Team New York’s players, most of whom have played together since they were in the 13u division.

“We've kind of been hoping to have a chance like this,” said Joseph Dolezal, 17, who has played in the PGA Jr. League program at Bethpage Golf Course since he was 12. “It's really a dream come true. I can't thank Megan enough, our parents for really getting us all together, and the team just playing together and always keeping our heads up even when the tough things were happening. I’m kind of speechless, to be honest.”

Bryan Zhao, 17, and his partner, Renna Chang, 16, Team New York’s final pair, went into Hole No. 9 knowing they needed to win the match to hoist the trophy.

“We were checking to see how our teammates were doing throughout the day,” said Zhao. “We didn’t get off to a very good start on the first three holes, but we worked and played some really good golf and were able to take it by a little margin at the end.”

PGA of America Golf Professional Tele Wightman, Team Utah’s Coach, was proud of his team, who kept the Championship match close throughout the afternoon.

“We played really great in the finals, and there were times when I thought we had it won,” said Wightman, General Manager at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club. “Coming into Hole No. 9, they birdied every group, and we parred, and that’s really what it came down to. We played great, but they were just a little bit better.”

In the afternoon third-place match, Team Virginia (Dulles), led by PGA of America Golf Professional Scott Holmes of 1757 Golf Club, defeated Team Illinois (Lemont), 6.5 - 2.5. Coach Kevin Weeks, PGA, leads Team Illinois, based at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club.

The match play semifinals set the stage for the Championship. In the morning, Team New York defeated No. 4 seed Team Illinois 5 - 4 to secure their Championship berth, while No. 2 seed Team Utah edged third-seeded Team Virginia (Dulles) 6.5 - 2.5 to advance.

As for the rest of the field, Team Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh) finished fifth; Team Texas (Farmers Branch) in sixth; Team California (San Jose) was seventh; Team Florida (Palm Beach Gardens) finished eighth; Team Minnesota (Blaine) was ninth; Team North Carolina (Fuquay-Varina) in 10th; Team Ohio (Bainbridge) was 11th; and Team Kansas (Lenexa) finished 12th.

The eight teams not competing in the Semifinals had the option to compete in the Twin Warriors Fiesta de Tamaya, a two-person event with prizes awarded for first and second place and closest to the hole. The Twin Warriors Fiesta de Tamaya was captured by Nathan Miller, 17, and Landon Hilario, 15, of Team Texas. Team Ohio’s Gracyn Vidovic, 17, and Ellie Gonzalez, 14, were the runners-up. Madyson Barone, 15, of Team Florida claimed closest to the hole on Hole No. 13, and Calli Reed, 14, of Team Ohio earned closest to the hole on Hole No. 15.