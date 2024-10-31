These Are The Scariest Shots in Golf — And How to Play Them

Halloween is upon us, and as the spooky season descends, let’s address some of the spine-chilling shots that make even seasoned golfers break into a sweat. Here are three eerily effective tips and drills to help you banish those golf demons and conquer the shots that haunt us all.

Taming a Terrifying Tee Shot

The tenth hole at Sahalee Country Club classifies as a scary tee shot.

The first tee shot can be as scary as a haunted house on a windy night. The key to conquering this ghoul is calmness and control. Begin with a simple visualization technique: picture your ball gliding smoothly through an open fairway, avoiding ominous hazards.

Drill: The Ghost Glide

1. Setup: Place a line of golf balls down the range, focusing on maintaining alignment.

2. Execution: Pick a target and take a slow, deep breath. As you exhale, swing with a relaxed grip and steady rhythm, visualizing a ghostly figure guiding your ball.

3. Focus: Repeat this process, maintaining a consistent tempo, until you feel the terror of the first tee melt away.

Overcoming the Curse of the Bunker Shot

Approaching a bunker can feel like facing a vampire in the moonlight. The secret spell here is technique and confidence. Enter the bunker with an open stance and focus on striking the sand an inch behind your ball.

Drill: The Sand Specter Dance

1. Setup: Draw a circle in the sand around your ball, focusing on maintaining balance and stability.

2. Execution: Without a ball, practice your swing, aiming to clip the sand within the circle.

3. Focus: Once comfortable, introduce the ball. Repeat this dance until the thought of entering a bunker becomes a walk in the park.

Mastering the Paralyzing Pressure Putt

The last hole, a simple putt, and yet it’s as daunting as meeting Frankenstein in a foggy forest. To defeat this monster, it’s all about reducing mental clutter. Choose a focal point just in front of your ball – let the rest of the world drift into the shadows.

Drill: The Phantom Focus

1. Setup: Place tees in a straight line leading towards a hole, aligning your putter with this path.

2. Execution: Practice putting with eyes closed, using your phantom focus point as a mental anchor.

3. Focus: Gradually remove tees and putt without visual aids, keeping your mind’s eye firmly on target.

Facing these daunting shots needn’t be a nightmare. By incorporating visualization, technique and practice, you can dispel any ghosts that haunt your game. Gather your courage, follow these tips and drills, and you’ll soon find yourself thriving in those eerie situations on the course.