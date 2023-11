Every year when October creeps up on the calendar, the question comes up.

"What are you going to be for Halloween this year?"

There's always plenty of options, but the key for any good costume is creativity. Those are the ones that stand out!

If you need some inspiration for your next Halloween party or costume contest, consider this your guide to the best golf-themed costumes.

Tiger Woods

Vintage Rickie Fowler

Payne Stewart

The 1999 U.S. Ryder Cup Team

Justin Leonard at the 1999 Ryder Cup.

Michelle Wie

Arnold Palmer

John Daly

John Daly, Part II

Annika Sörenstam

Michael Block & DJ Khaled

Michael Block, PGA, and DJ Khaled. (Getty Images)

Michael Block at the PGA Championship

Jack Nicklaus

Old Tom Morris

(Photo Courtesy of The R&A)

Happy Gilmore

Wacky Pants Golfer