Caitlin Clark Plays With Nelly Korda & Annika Sörenstam at LPGA Pro-Am

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark spent a few hours Wednesday morning like a lot of us wish we were spending our Wednesday mornings.

Playing golf with Nelly Korda and Annika Sörenstam.

The Indiana Fever sensation took part in The Annika driven by Gainbridge Pro-Am at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, with the World No. 1 and 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Champion Korda for her first nine, and the legendary 11-time Major Champion Sörenstam.

Clark and Korda had never met in person, but spent much of their time at Pelican Golf Club enjoying their round and the big crowds that gathered early on Wednesday. The pair even traded jerseys on the first tee.

Korda enjoyed getting a chance to see Clark’s popularity up close and personal.

“To see the influence that she has on people," Korda said, "bringing people out here and how amazing an influence she is for sports . . . that was really cool to see first hand today.”

More from Korda:

Sörenstam met Clark for the first time on Tuesday, as well, taking part in the Women's Leadership Summit alongside the WNBA Rookie of the Year at Pelican. After playing nine with Korda, Sörenstam subbed in to play the final nine holes of the pro-am with Clark. Talk about a one-two punch of Pro-Am pairings.

Clark, like any amateur golfer, struggled a bit at times, but also showed off some impressive shotmaking, especially around the green.

To mark the incredible moment, how about this special link-up between the three:

After an epic morning at Pelican, there’s no doubt the golf world got to enjoy a few hours of a Major Champions and a basketball superstar playing together on the golf course.