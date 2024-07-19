The Best Golf Podcasts

It's funny to think that Facebook is developing artificial intelligence robots, Tesla is creating self-driving cars and the craze sweeping the media world is ... the podcast? And for a radio-style media channel, it's not just the older population that's listening, actually, quite the contrary. In a recent t's funny to think that Facebook is developing artificial intelligence robots, Tesla is creating self-driving cars and the craze sweeping the media world is ... the podcast? And for a radio-style media channel, it's not just the older population that's listening, actually, quite the contrary. In a recent survey conducted by LinkedIn , 42% of their millennial users are listening to podcasts. So how does this relate to golf? Well, golf is often criticized for being out of touch with younger generation, it's encouraging to see that industry leaders are evolving and providing content through golf podcasts.

In hopes to try and spread some awareness for these great golf media sources, we did a lot of listening to provide you with our list of the top 5 golf podcasts and our favorite episodes. Will you get hooked?

1. Fore Play Podcast (Explicit)

The two hosts Trent and Riggs are self proclaimed "golf guys" and we think they fit the bill pretty well. These two are seemingly indecipherable from un-tucked, Bud-Light-slinging, Wednesday night crew at your local course; but they can button-it-up well and provide really cool insights from their guests. Their shtick is really everything golf for the average Joe. From pondering if they'd pay $1000 dollars for a hole-in-one to interview (and making videos) with Brandel Chamblee, they cover a wide variety of topics. Definitely worth a listen especially for the younger generation. | Listen here

2. No Laying Up (Explicit)

We'd say this golf podcast is for the more traditional golf guy. The hosts have some fun with their interviewees but also get into some more serious golf questions especially with top golfers such as Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. Between the quality guests and blend of light and serious discussion, it's a great podcast to listen to. | Listen here

3. Local Knowledge

Golf Digest started the Local Knowledge podcast in 2020 in an effort to entertain the golf world during the COVID era. This podcast will get you hooked and engaged to hear some unique and fun stories about anything and everything in golf from PGA Tour controversies, local golf tournaments, and gambling on the course. The staff does a great job researching the stories and the host is very engaging with the audience. | Listen here

4. The Golfer's Journal Podcast

Looking to get some insider knowledge about what is happening behind the scenes of a major championship, learn about golf course architecture or unique stories from some of the legendary people in golf who you probably have never heard of, listen to the Golfer's Journal pod. These guys dig deep to find interesting stories about people and golf courses which you probably will not hear anywhere else. | Listen here

5. Get a Grip with Shane Bacon