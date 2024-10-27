The Best Short Golf Courses in the World

At a time in the game that length of courses and the distance the best players in the world hit the ball dominate headlines, isn't it refreshing that short courses are increasingly seeing a resurgence in popularity?

They remind me of the pure essence of golf — the artistry of each shot, the clever use of contours, and the camaraderie of a quick round with friends. Short courses strip down the game to its most fundamental and fun elements, representing the perfect blend of challenge and enjoyment, that makes them an integral part of the golf landscape.

So what are some of the best short courses around the world? There are plenty to choose from that pack a big punch when it comes to enjoyment and challenge, offering unique experiences that cater to players of all skill levels.

Here is my list of nine exceptional short courses that every golf enthusiast should consider visiting:

The Cradle at Pinehurst Resort

The Cradle. (Photo courtesy of Pinehurst Resort)

Location: Pinehurst, North Carolina

Architect: Gil Hanse

Yardage: 789 yards

Course details

Signature Hole: The 5th hole is a standout. It offers a mesmerizing view of the entire layout and highlights its beautifully contoured greens.

The Swing at PGA Frisco

The Swing short course at PGA Frisco. (Gary Kellner/PGA of America)

Location: Frisco, Texas

Architect: Gil Hanse & Beau Welling

Yardage: 770 yards

Course details

Signature Hole: The 10th hole is a wonderful way to finish. It's 76 yards, with a bunker short and hill that serves as backstop long. The green buts up against The Dance Floor putting green, so it's also a perfect place to grab a post-round beverage and watch shots come in.

The Hay at Pebble Beach Golf Links

No. 2 at The Hay. (Photo courtesy of Pebble Beach Company)

Location: Pebble Beach, California

Architect: Tiger Woods (Renovation)

Yardage: 670 yards

Course details

Signature Hole: The second hole offers a breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean, making it a memorable challenge when the wind comes into play.

Royal Troon's Craigend Course

Location: Troon, Scotland

Architect: Dr. Alister MacKenzie

Yardage: 1,777 yards

Course details

Signature Hole: The 6th hole, known for its devilish bunkers and tricky slopes, offers a taste of Scottish links golf on a gentler scale.

Turtle Hill Golf Club

Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Architect: Theodore Robinson

Yardage: 2,684 yards

Course details

Signature Hole: Hole 16 stands out with its ocean backdrop, requiring precision over length as wind and natural elevation play crucial roles.

The Short Course at Mountain Shadows

(Photo by Patrick Koenig)

Location: Paradise Valley, Arizona

Architect: Forrest Richardson

Yardage: 2,310 yards

Course details

Signature Hole: The par-3, 7th hole showcases desert beauty with strategically placed bunkers and mountain vistas.

Bandon Preserve

(Photo courtesy of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort)

Location: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Oregon

Architect: Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw

Yardage: 1,609 yards

Course details

Signature Hole: The ninth hole offers spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean but also some elevation change that can challenge distance control. As with all holes on this course, there's plenty of ways to play it.

Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club

Location: Augusta, Georgia, USA

Architect: George Cobb

Yardage: 1,090 yards

Course details

Signature Hole: The 9th hole, with its undulating green and water hazard, is an iconic challenge during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest. The course was revamped in 2023, providing better viewing for the patrons and more shopping and convenience options.

The Sandbox

Location: Sand Valley Golf Resort, Nekoosa, Wisconsin

Architects: Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw

Yardage: 1,062 yards

Course details

Signature Hole: The 17th offers a creative approach over sand dunes with sweeping vistas, emphasizing shot shaping.

The Himalayas Putting Course at St Andrews

(Mark Sunderland Photography)

Location: St. Andrews, Scotland

Architect: Old Tom Morris (Maintained by the St. Andrews Ladies' Putting Club)

Yardage: Varies (Putting course)

Course details

Signature Hole: All holes challenge putting prowess amidst rolling hills. Although this is not a true short course, it offers a unique experience on the historic grounds of St. Andrews.

Each course on this list has its unique character, promising a round filled with strategic decision-making, fun with playing partners, and stunning scenery. Whether playing amidst the heritage of St Andrews or along the coastlines, these short courses offer slices of golf paradise that can rejuvenate your love for the game!