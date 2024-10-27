Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Course Spotlight

The Best Short Golf Courses in the World

By Brendon Elliott, PGA
Published on
The Hay Short Course at Pebble Beach. (Photo courtesy of Pebble Beach Company)

The Hay Short Course at Pebble Beach. (Photo courtesy of Pebble Beach Company)

At a time in the game that length of courses and the distance the best players in the world hit the ball dominate headlines, isn't it refreshing that short courses are increasingly seeing a resurgence in popularity?
They remind me of the pure essence of golf — the artistry of each shot, the clever use of contours, and the camaraderie of a quick round with friends. Short courses strip down the game to its most fundamental and fun elements, representing the perfect blend of challenge and enjoyment, that makes them an integral part of the golf landscape.
So what are some of the best short courses around the world? There are plenty to choose from that pack a big punch when it comes to enjoyment and challenge, offering unique experiences that cater to players of all skill levels.
Here is my list of nine exceptional short courses that every golf enthusiast should consider visiting:
The Cradle at Pinehurst Resort
The Cradle. (Photo courtesy of Pinehurst Resort)
The Cradle. (Photo courtesy of Pinehurst Resort)
  • Location: Pinehurst, North Carolina
  • Architect: Gil Hanse
  • Yardage: 789 yards
  • Course details
Signature Hole: The 5th hole is a standout. It offers a mesmerizing view of the entire layout and highlights its beautifully contoured greens.
The Swing at PGA Frisco
The Swing short course at PGA Frisco. (Gary Kellner/PGA of America)
The Swing short course at PGA Frisco. (Gary Kellner/PGA of America)
  • Location: Frisco, Texas
  • Architect: Gil Hanse & Beau Welling
  • Yardage: 770 yards
  • Course details
Signature Hole: The 10th hole is a wonderful way to finish. It's 76 yards, with a bunker short and hill that serves as backstop long. The green buts up against The Dance Floor putting green, so it's also a perfect place to grab a post-round beverage and watch shots come in.
The Hay at Pebble Beach Golf Links
No. 2 at The Hay. (Photo courtesy of Pebble Beach Company)
No. 2 at The Hay. (Photo courtesy of Pebble Beach Company)
  • Location: Pebble Beach, California
  • Architect: Tiger Woods (Renovation)
  • Yardage: 670 yards
  • Course details
Signature Hole: The second hole offers a breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean, making it a memorable challenge when the wind comes into play.
Royal Troon's Craigend Course
  • Location: Troon, Scotland
  • Architect: Dr. Alister MacKenzie
  • Yardage: 1,777 yards
  • Course details
Signature Hole: The 6th hole, known for its devilish bunkers and tricky slopes, offers a taste of Scottish links golf on a gentler scale.
Turtle Hill Golf Club
  • Location: Southampton, Bermuda
  • Architect: Theodore Robinson
  • Yardage: 2,684 yards
  • Course details
Signature Hole: Hole 16 stands out with its ocean backdrop, requiring precision over length as wind and natural elevation play crucial roles.
The Short Course at Mountain Shadows
(Photo by Patrick Koenig)
(Photo by Patrick Koenig)
  • Location: Paradise Valley, Arizona
  • Architect: Forrest Richardson
  • Yardage: 2,310 yards
  • Course details
Signature Hole: The par-3, 7th hole showcases desert beauty with strategically placed bunkers and mountain vistas.
Bandon Preserve
(Photo courtesy of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort)
(Photo courtesy of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort)
  • Location: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Oregon
  • Architect: Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
  • Yardage: 1,609 yards
  • Course details
Signature Hole: The ninth hole offers spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean but also some elevation change that can challenge distance control. As with all holes on this course, there's plenty of ways to play it.
Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club
  • Location: Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • Architect: George Cobb
  • Yardage: 1,090 yards
  • Course details
Signature Hole: The 9th hole, with its undulating green and water hazard, is an iconic challenge during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest. The course was revamped in 2023, providing better viewing for the patrons and more shopping and convenience options.
The Sandbox
  • Location: Sand Valley Golf Resort, Nekoosa, Wisconsin
  • Architects: Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
  • Yardage: 1,062 yards
  • Course details
Signature Hole: The 17th offers a creative approach over sand dunes with sweeping vistas, emphasizing shot shaping.
The Himalayas Putting Course at St Andrews
(Mark Sunderland Photography)
(Mark Sunderland Photography)
  • Location: St. Andrews, Scotland
  • Architect: Old Tom Morris (Maintained by the St. Andrews Ladies' Putting Club)
  • Yardage: Varies (Putting course)
  • Course details
Signature Hole: All holes challenge putting prowess amidst rolling hills. Although this is not a true short course, it offers a unique experience on the historic grounds of St. Andrews.
Each course on this list has its unique character, promising a round filled with strategic decision-making, fun with playing partners, and stunning scenery. Whether playing amidst the heritage of St Andrews or along the coastlines, these short courses offer slices of golf paradise that can rejuvenate your love for the game!

We also recommend

The Four Best Public Golf Courses in Denver
Travel
The Four Best Public Golf Courses in Denver
Players enjoying their round at Winter Park Golf Course.
Course Spotlight
The Winter Park 9: A Unique Game-Changing Golf Facility
Streamsong's Black Course. (Nile Young)
Travel
Golf Travel Destinations for the Ultimate Buddies Trip
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech