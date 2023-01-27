Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
Latest

The Gym of a Golfer’s Dreams

Published on
An attendee tries equipment from GolfForever during the 2023 PGA Show at Orange County Convention Center on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/PGA of America)

An attendee tries equipment from GolfForever during the 2023 PGA Show at Orange County Convention Center on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/PGA of America)

The fuel of golf’s distance evolution comes from the gym. 
It’s no wonder then that Gavin Parker, PGA, could test the future of golf conditioning at the PGA Show’s Golf Fitness, Wellness & Instruction area. He worked out with machines, a bar with coils that changed resistance based on his effort, and broke out some serious speed on a 40-yard dash. 
Preparing for the next workout begins immediately after one finishes exercising. Parker did that, too, with some compression and wellness products to wrap up his visit.
Check out the 60-second video to see Parker’s thoughts on his run and all the new fitness products tested:

We also recommend

Kayla Gutierrez with owners of Palm Golf Company, Dustin Ghaul, Joseph Ciafardoni and Justin Junior (Photo by Jon Seifarth)
Equipment
Level Up Your On-Course Style With Three Cool Golf Brands
Attendees test Puttview technology during the 2023 PGA Show at Orange County Convention Center on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/PGA of America)
Equipment
Bluetooth Belts, Golf Bags With Built-In Pull Carts and More: New Products in 2023
Three Drills to Improve Your Golf Performance
quick coaching
Three Drills to Improve Your Golf Performance
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech