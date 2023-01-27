The Gym of a Golfer’s Dreams

The fuel of golf’s distance evolution comes from the gym.

It’s no wonder then that Gavin Parker, PGA, could test the future of golf conditioning at the PGA Show’s Golf Fitness, Wellness & Instruction area. He worked out with machines, a bar with coils that changed resistance based on his effort, and broke out some serious speed on a 40-yard dash.

Preparing for the next workout begins immediately after one finishes exercising. Parker did that, too, with some compression and wellness products to wrap up his visit.

Check out the 60-second video to see Parker’s thoughts on his run and all the new fitness products tested: