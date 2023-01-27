Latest
The Gym of a Golfer’s Dreams
An attendee tries equipment from GolfForever during the 2023 PGA Show at Orange County Convention Center on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/PGA of America)
The fuel of golf’s distance evolution comes from the gym.
It’s no wonder then that Gavin Parker, PGA, could test the future of golf conditioning at the PGA Show’s Golf Fitness, Wellness & Instruction area. He worked out with machines, a bar with coils that changed resistance based on his effort, and broke out some serious speed on a 40-yard dash.
Preparing for the next workout begins immediately after one finishes exercising. Parker did that, too, with some compression and wellness products to wrap up his visit.
Check out the 60-second video to see Parker’s thoughts on his run and all the new fitness products tested:
Improve your game with the newest golf fitness technology from the @PGAShow! pic.twitter.com/FLLBfpfn1K— PGA of America (@PGA) January 27, 2023