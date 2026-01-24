The Hot Seat: We Find Out the Inspiration Behind Stephen Malbon & Malbon Golf

Golf Reporter Michael Collins is walking around the 2026 PGA Show to find people to put in The Hot Seat. What is The Hot Seat? The Hot Seat is where Michael asks the guests the heavy-hitting questions that all the fans want to know.

In this edition of The Hot Seat, Michael connects with the visionary behind Malbon Golf, Stephen Malbon.

"I don't need to get dressed like I'm playing Cypress Point, if I'm not playing Cypress Point. And I don't need to dress like a European Tour Player, if I'm not a European Tour Player," Malbon said. "It's ok if you love music, art, fashion and weirdo stuff and you also really love the traditions of golf."

Michael also asked Stephen what was on his golf music playlist, and the answer was very on-brand.

"I go from Chief Keef to Grateful Dead to yacht rock, it could be anything."

It was fun to get this brief look into the mind of a golf visionary. See the full interview below!