Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

The Perfect Mix at the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

By Randy Stutzman
Published on

Food and golf – they really are the perfect mix!
This week in Benton Harbor, Michigan, we are celebrating the best in class from both on and off the golf course at the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
From the celebrity chef demonstrations in the KitchenAid Fairway Club to the top shots on the course at Harbor Shores, it’s been an epic week for all fans, and this weekend will be even better.
So enjoy a few of the best smiles, celebrations (and stand mixers) from the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship!

We also recommend

One Simple Smoothie Recipe to Get You Energized Before Your Next Golf Round
Fitness
One Simple Smoothie Recipe to Get You Energized Before Your Next Golf Round
Byron Nelson stands with Alfred Bourne during the 1937 Masters. Bourne played an integral role in starting the Senior PGA Championship. (Augusta National/Getty Images)
Events
Born at Augusta National: The Story of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and Its Trophy
Golf & KitchenAid Are The Perfect Match
Category - Major Events
Golf & KitchenAid Are The Perfect Match
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech