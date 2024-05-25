The Perfect Mix at the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Food and golf – they really are the perfect mix!

This week in Benton Harbor, Michigan, we are celebrating the best in class from both on and off the golf course at the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

From the celebrity chef demonstrations in the KitchenAid Fairway Club to the top shots on the course at Harbor Shores, it’s been an epic week for all fans, and this weekend will be even better.

So enjoy a few of the best smiles, celebrations (and stand mixers) from the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship!