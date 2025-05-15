Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

The PGA Championship & Elijah Craig: A Perfect Pairing

By Randy Stutzman
Published on

Wouldn’t you agree… It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy some Major Championship golf and a specialty drink.
And thanks to the PGA of America and Elijah Craig –  the Official Bourbon of the 2025 PGA Championship – you can enjoy both just a little more with a ‘Mulligan’ or an ‘Old Fashioned.’
The Elijah Craig ‘Mulligan’ is a delicious and refreshing cocktail that’s perfect to whether you’re watching on TV, streaming on your favorite device, or on site at Quail Hollow.
See how it all came together, and the recipes, from a few of our friends …
Alissa Kacar (@newladygolfer)
Coach Rusty (@coach_rusty)
Alexandra O’Laughlin (@alexandra.olaughlin)
Blair Wheeler (@blairwheeler)

Cassandra Marie (@cassmarie_b)

We also recommend

2025 PGA Championship: By the Numbers
Category - Major Events
2025 PGA Championship: By the Numbers
How to Watch the 2025 PGA Championship
Category - Major Events
How to Watch the 2025 PGA Championship
Elijah Craig Releases Limited Edition 2025 PGA Championship Commemorative Bottle
Latest
Elijah Craig Releases Limited Edition 2025 PGA Championship Commemorative Bottle
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech