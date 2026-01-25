The Three Most Eye-Popping Bags at the 2026 PGA Show

From the classic Sunday bag to rugged travel duffels and professional staff bags, the 2026 PGA Show floor was a masterclass in variety. While the fundamental purpose of a golf bag hasn't changed, every brand this year seemed to find a creative new angle to set themselves apart. After logging over 60,000 steps through the aisles of the Orange County Convention Center, I've narrowed down the field to the three standouts that truly redefined the utility and look of a modern bag.

Hudson Sutler: Featherlite Golf Bag

Hudson Sutler arrived at the 2026 PGA Show with a focus on "travel-inspired" gear that makes you look forward to packing for a weekend away. Co-founder Mike Chepucavage highlighted the brand's commitment to American craftsmanship, noting that most of its bags are handmade at its New Jersey factory. These bags are focused for those weekend golf outings combining a premium, stylish feel to go with its intentional functionality.

The brand’s big reveal for 2026 is the Featherlite golf bag, a minimalist stand bag designed for durability without the weight. Alongside it, they showcased the Heritage Weekender, a classic duffel built from heavy-duty 18oz waxed cotton canvas and trimmed with full-grain leather. This weekender is a golfer's dream, featuring a dedicated shoe compartment to protect clean clothes and a padded laptop sleeve for the modern traveler.

Sunday Golf: The Ryder 14 Stand Bag

The standout launch for Sunday Golf at the 2026 PGA Show is the Ryder 14, a full-size stand bag designed specifically for the golfer who prioritizes elite organization without the bulk. Featuring a 14-way top with full-length dividers, it ensures every club has its own protected space, making it perfect for those who carry a complete set. Beyond its organizational prowess, the bag is packed with "fan favorite" features, including an insulated "Frosty Pocket" that fits up to four beverages and a velour-lined valuables pocket for delicate gear.

Practicality is at the forefront with external holders for both your glove and tees, plus high-tech water-resistant zippers to shield your equipment. Despite its full-scale features, the Ryder 14 remains remarkably lightweight at just 4.9 lbs, making it a versatile choice for walking the full 18 or securing to a cart. Sunday Golf is also leaning into personality this year, offering a range of new collaborations, including a Bob Marley-inspired line and a special USA-themed bag to mark the 250th anniversary of Independence Day.

Penfold Golf: Heritage Duffel

The showstopper for Penfold Golf at the 2026 PGA Show is the Heritage Duffel (or "Club Duffel"), a standout piece that blends nearly a century of British tradition with premium functionality. Built using authentic British Millerain waxed canvas, this bag features a classic leather bottom and hidden zippers that mirror the aesthetic of the brand's iconic Sunday bags. Penfold’s resurgence is further cemented by its new partnership with PGA Tour pro Matt Wallace, who will carry their bags on tour, including a staff bag inspired by the one used by Seve Ballesteros in 1976.

Beyond the tour, Penfold is leaning heavily into the future of the game through a major partnership with the PGA Junior League. This collaboration includes co-branded equipment designed to inspire younger players with a "team environment" feel. Whether you're a professional like Wallace or a junior just starting out, Penfold’s 2026 lineup successfully merges its rich history—which famously includes a role in James Bond’s Goldfinger—with the needs of the modern golfer.





