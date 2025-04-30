Tyler Collet Extends Lead to Seven Shots in Third Round of 2025 PGA Professional Championship

All Tyler Collet wanted to do in Tuesday’s third round of the 2025 PGA Professional Championship was shoot even-par or better. Anything to avoid falling backwards down the leaderboard.

He shot better. His 4-under-par 68 on PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker Course puts the PGA Assistant Golf Professional at John’s Island Club 15-under-par through three rounds and leading by a hefty seven strokes. His 54-hole score of 200 is tied for the second-lowest 54-hole score in Championship history, one shy of Jesse Mueller’s record of 199 (2022).

“Honestly, I’m not going to sugarcoat it, I was nervous all day long,” said Collet. “I’m proud of what I did. Just got to keep the nerves in control and win it or not."

Eric Steger (Westfield, Ind.) is second, seven shots back at 8-under. Jesse Droemer (Houston, Texas) is third, eight back at 7-under. Ryan Lenahan (New Hudson, Mich.), Nic Ishee (Columbus, Miss.) and Andre Chi (Queens, N.Y.) are T-4, nine off the lead at 6-under.

Collet (Vero Beach, Fla.) started with three front-nine birdies at the par-4, 466-yard 2nd; par-4, 404-yard 5th; and par-5, 546-yard 7th holes. His only bogey of the day came at the par-4, 446-yard 9th.

Back-to-back birdies on holes 11 and 12 pushed Collet to 15-under. The 29-year-old never looked back, closing with six consecutive pars.

“I feel good,” said Collet. "We're sticking to the game plan. Dylan (caddie) and I have thought through it the whole week and we’re going to keep doing what we’re doing. I’m putting well, leaving myself in good spots and that’s what I’m going to try to do tomorrow and we’ll see if it holds up.”

Steger, a PGA Golf Instructor at Pebble Brook Golf Club, spent two hours practicing his putting speed after a second-round 1-under-par 70 on the Ryder course Monday. The practice paid off as the 36-year-old posted an impressive, bogey-free 6-under-par 66 on Tuesday.

“The putter had been a little cold for rounds 1 and 2, but today I was able to make a couple early,” said Steger. “I just had really good speed. I got back on the Wanamaker greens and was feeling really comfortable today.”

The Indiana PGA Member collected four front-nine birdies, including three straight on holes 6-8. After six consecutive pars to start his back-nine, Steger eagled the par-5, 495-yard 16th for the second time this week.

“I hit a great drive down there,” said Steger. “I had a 6-iron that ended up rolling out to about six feet on the high side though, so it was super fast. Played about eight inches of break and just happened to sneak it in the right side.”

Steger finished his day with pars on holes 17-18.

Jesse Droemer

Droemer, a PGA Teaching Professional at Riverbend Country Club, battled “physically and mentally” to register an even-par 72 at the Wanamaker. The Southern Texas PGA Member tallied three birdies against three bogeys through 14 holes before closing strong with four pars in a row.

“I was really struggling with my back,” said Droemer. “I've had some issues all week, lower back pain. So, I was really struggling to swing full and the conditions were really tough. The wind kept swirling and it made it really hard to kind of commit to the shot.

“I'm just playing one shot at a time. I really haven't been looking at the leaderboard this week, but Tyler (Collet) played really well. Just looking to continue to do the same stuff.”

Lenahan, the PGA Director of Instruction at Walnut Creek Country Club, began the day T-54 at 1-over-par, one shot inside the 36-hole cut line after first and second round scores of 73-71, respectively. One round later, the 40-year-old is T-4 after shooting a flawless, bogey-free 7-under-par 65 on Tuesday. That matched the second-lowest third-round score in Championship history, the 17th time a 65 has been posted in the third round.

“To think last night I’m on the cut line and trying to make some birdies or pars coming in,” said Lenahan. “My position has changed a lot. My focus has completely changed now from going to make the cut to all of a sudden I’m in a good spot. It was nice to have a moment out there today and shoot a bogey-free, good round.”

The Michigan PGA Section Member’s climb 50 spots up the leaderboard began with a birdie at the opening par-5, 537-yard 1st. A trio of birdies on holes 7, 8 and 9 put Lenahan at 4-under-par 32 at the turn. Following five straight pars to start his back nine, he birdied the par-4, 365-yard 15th and eagled the par-5, 495-yard 16th.

“Truthfully, I hit it really well and I putted really well,” said Lenahan. “I maybe missed two makeable putts, but I only missed three greens today and all of them I got up and down and everything.”

Ryan Lenahan

Lenahan relishes the opportunity to clinch a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

“I’m really excited,” said Lenahan. “In 2013, I lost in a playoff to get into the U.S. Open. I’d be lying if I said I still didn’t think about that. I was first alternate and never got in. To have a chance to be in the top 20 and everything, it means a lot. I lived in Charlotte for six years, my wife and I, two of my kids were born there. I lived about a mile from Quail Hollow.”

Ishee, PGA Director of Golf at Old Waverly Golf Club, recorded a 2-under-par 70.

Chi, a PGA Assistant Golf Professional at Deepdale Golf Club, posted even-par 72.

Michael Block and Tyler Collet

Michael Block (Mission Viejo, Calif.) is seventh at 5-under following a 3-over-par 75 on Tuesday. Defending champion Ben Polland (Jackson, Wyo.) shot 1-under-par 71 and is T-18 at 2-under. Preston Cole (Charlotte, N.C.), the Lead Assistant PGA Professional at Quail Hollow Club, climbed 15 spots to T-39 after an even-par 72.

73 players made the 54-hole cut at 4-over-par to advance to Wednesday’s final round of the 2025 PGA Professional Championship presented by Club Car, Corebridge Financial and Rolex, which will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from 3-6 p.m. (ET).