What It's Like to Play the Old Course at St Andrews

This week, the best players in the world will walk the hallowed Scottish grounds of one golf's most famous places.

The Old Course at St Andrews.

S teeped in all of its lore and legend, the Old Course is known worldwide by the most dedicated golf fans down to the novice and casual golfer, and it's hosting the final major of the year in the AIG Women's Open Championship this week.



Nestled along the rugged coastline of Fife, Scotland, the revered Old Course at St. Andrews is often referred to as the "Home of Golf," with a rich history that dates back to the early 15th century. Its architectural evolution and the stories of the players who have graced its fairways make it an emblem of the sport's spirit, connecting us to a tradition that spans centuries.



Walking these awe-inspiring grounds feels like stepping back in time, envisioning Old Tom Morris carefully shaping the course. The Swilcan Bridge, a small stone bridge on the 18th fairway is arguably the course's most iconic landmark, inspiring awe and respect, and reminding us of the great players and moments that are etched into Old Course history.

The Swilican Bridge on No. 18 at the Old Course.

Playing at the Old Course is not just about a round of golf, either; it's a journey through the game's history. It's why I asked a few PGA of America Golf Professionals about their experiences tackling the legendary links, and the memories they keep with them to do this day.

"I have played a lot of the great golf courses all over the world, from Augusta National to Pine Valley, and Pebble Beach to Cypress Pointe, but the Old Course at Saint Andrew's, while not one of the greatest conditioned courses I've ever played, certainly a top 10, was, hands down, the number one experience I ever had playing golf.

Detailed view of a sign at St. Andrews Old Course ahead of the 150th The Open

Having watched so much golf played on the Old Course at Saint Andrew's, to have my opportunity to be on property, to walk the same grounds that Bobby Jones, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Walter Hagen, and all the greats have, on a beautiful, cool and windy day…it doesn't get much better than that."



- Brad Turner, PGA

"When I got my Class A 13 years ago, my dad and I took a trip to Scotland. We played Dornoch, Carnoustie, Troon, Turnberry, and both the New and Old Course at St. Andrew's.



Our trip started on the New Course, where we played in the highest winds in 37 years—there was even a gust clocked at 108 mph that day if you can believe it. They had to pull us off the course after the eighth hole.

Old Course at St Andrews. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

The Old Course was by far the inferior golf course of the trip. All (including the eight holes I played on the new course) were better "golf courses." What makes the old course unique and special is the history, the way the caddies talk about it, and when you get a windy day (as we did), you can see that it is still very much a championship course. The issue is that if it is not windy, it's no longer a good test of modern golf. I can totally see how Rory went 63-80… not windy; you have a pitch and putt for those guys...Windy, and it is a very challenging test.



I recommend the trip to any golf lover. The history and understanding of how the game came about are well worth it!"



- Matt Frith, PGA

"In 1973, I played a college event on the Old Course…. I stayed in the dorms, and we played two rounds on The Old Course, as well as rounds at Muirfield and Glen Eagles. On The Old, we had one round of fog, and the other was very clear… it was a fantastic experience. I played for Weber State…The University of Houston put the trip together… 28 teams from the US."



- John Abendroth, PGA

"I had a great experience with my son (then 12) at the Old Course. We were paired with a Scottish Gentleman and his best friend on his 50th birthday. The weather varied through the day, and the wind switched 90 degrees, and the rain came down hard between the 12th and 15th hole. On the 13th tee, the caddies suggested we go in. I could see the disappointment of the Scottish gentleman celebrating his 50th birthday. I yelled up to my son on the forward tee and asked if he wanted to walk in. He stood up with his caddy under his umbrella and said, "I didn't come all the way to St. Andrews to walk in!"

The Hell Bunker at the Old Course.

The Scottish gentleman celebrating his 50th birthday (his first and probably only time to play St Andrews on a surprise gift from his wife) turned to the caddies and firmly stated in a refined Scottish brogue: "The boy has spoken! We play on!"



Hitting a shot on top of "Hell Bunker" facing sideways and reaching the green in the downpour was an experience I savor. The fact that I could share that memory with my son made it even more special."



- Scott Robbins, PGA