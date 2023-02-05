PGA National Club Championship Women's Divisions Final Round Underway at Sea Island

The PGA National Club Championship is underway from Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simon's Island, Georgia!

Round 2 has been completed at Sea Island, with Utah's Ali Muhall, the 2021 PGA National Club Champion, firing a 68 and leading the Women's Division at 3-over-par and by five shots over Blakesly Brock, representing The Honors Course in Tennessee, and Catherine McEvoy of Innis Arden Golf Club in Connecticut. Lin Culver of Hammock Dunes Club in Florida leads the Senior Women's Division, while Margaret Watson, representing Colorado's Rio Grande Club, is in the pole position of the Champion's Women's Division.

The competition wraps up Monday, February 6, and you can follow along with Women's Divisions final round live scoring here