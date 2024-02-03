Wyndham Clark Breaks Pebble Beach Course Record With 12-Under 60

It's a good day to be Wyndham Clark.

The 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Team member and reigning U.S. Open Champion shot at 12-under 60 at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, breaking the course's tournament record of 62.

The historic score is another chapter in Clark's rise since last spring, and his work with mental coach Julie Elion —who worked with Clark, Max Homa and Justin Thomas at the Ryder Cup last fall — is a testament to how important mental fitness has become in professional golf. Elion has PGA of America Golf Professional Rick Marick and Dr. Matt Sacks on her team at CAPE, a results-based performance coaching business, to work with golfers, while another PGA of America Golf Professional, Dr. Rick Sessinghaus is also a major proponent of mental fortitude with his Flow Code methodology.

(Getty Images)

For Clark, it seems like Elion's mental game work is paying dividends.

Clark was on fire during his front nine at Pebble Beach, going 5-under in six holes and shooting a front-nine 28, tying for the lowest nine in Pebble Beach history. He's the first person to card a 28 at the iconic course in more than two decades and the fourth person to record the score.

That nine holes included two eagles and four birdies, and Clark added five more birdies on the back nine to end up at 60. A bogey on the par-3 12th hole didn't interfere with Clark's pace, as he had three more birdies after the 12th and a putt for eagle on No. 18 to shoot 59.

A two-putt on Pebble Beach's famed finishing hole led to birdie, and a 60 . . . the new course record at one of golf's most famous venues.