2024 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship: Live Updates & Scores

The championship match pits four pairs of players against each other for nine-hole matches. Each segment of three holes is worth a point (or flag), with 12 points up for grabs. The first team to 6.5 points wins the Championship!

The live coverage on ESPN2 goes until the playoff for first place is over.

Here's a live blog here on PGA.com with updates coming regularly. Here's the action so far:

5:34 p.m. ET

Team Florida's Castellanos misses and it's TEAM GEORGIA WINNING THE 2024 NATIONAL CAR RENTAL PGA JR. LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP!

5:32 p.m. ET

UNREAL! TEAM GEORGIA FROM LONG RANGE! Hudson Knapp makes eagle and puts Team Florida on notice!

5:28 p.m. ET

Keira Shavitranuruk of Team Florida puts one close! They're in tight for eagle, while Georgia will need to find a way to make a long putt.

5:26 p.m. ET

Georgia is on the green. Hudson Knapp and Addison Peeples hit their approaches, with Peeples putting it on the green in two for eagle.

5:23 p.m. ET

Asher Sisk Addison Peeples of Team Georgia and Jeremy Castellanos and Keira Shavitranuruk of Team Florida have teed off. All players are in the fairway.

5:15 p.m. ET

It's a second PLAYOFF HOLE! Both Florida and Georgia birdie No. 18.

5:11 p.m. ET

Jose Carlos Lopez-Lay from Team Florida puts it to 6 feet for birdie on the final hole. Team Georgia's Hudson Justus puts it even closer for birdie.

5:08 p.m. ET

Team Florida is in the greenside bunker and penalty area, while Team Georgia is off the back off the green in both shots.

5:03 p.m. ET

The playoff has started on No. 18 at Fields Ranch West. Victoria Feng and Jose Carlos Lopez-Lay represent Team Florida while Kylie Chung and Hudson Justus represent Team Georgia. Florida will play Feng's drive and Georgia will play Chung's drive.

4:39 p.m. ET

Wow! In a stunning turn of events, Florida has WON both of the remaining points, and now there is a playoff for the title.

Each team will select two players to represent them in a playoff on No. 18 at Fields Ranch. Should the first playoff hole end in a tie, the team will select two new players to represent the side and repeat the process until a winner has been decided. All team members must compete in the playoff once before a player is allowed to play a second playoff hole.

4:20 p.m. ET

Georgia leads 6-4. They'll need a half-point to secure the victory, but Florida leads in the final two matches, with a putt for eagle on the 18th green to get another point.

4:14 p.m. ET

In Flag 3, two matches are tied and Florida leads the other two. The par-5 18th hole will prove pivotal in all four matches.

4:02 p.m. ET

Florida pulls within two points! The Flag 3 segment is underway and Georgia leads 5.5-3.5. Every shot matters as this point, and Fields Ranch West promises some serious drama . . . two par 5s await in No. 17 and 18.

3:51 p.m. ET

Georgia continues to dominate the Championship Match, but Florida is hanging on and grinding out points. Georgia leads 5-2, and needs 1.5 points to secure the title.

3:35 p.m. ET

Georgia claims two points in Flag 2 over Florida, moves lead to 4-2. Georgia has seemingly birdied at every opportunity they've had. Flag 3, the final segment of the Championship Match, is underway now, as well.

Meanwhile, in the third-place match, Utah is up 4.5-0.5 over Virginia.

3:07 p.m. ET

Georgia leads Florida, 3-2 points, as the first segment or Flag of the Championship Match is over and the second Flag is underway. Both teams took two points (or flags) each in Flag 1, while Georgia already has 1 point in Flag 2.

This morning, Florida, the third seed, beat Utah, the second seed, 6.5-5.5, while No. 1 seed Georgia beat No. 4 Virginia, 8.5-3.5.