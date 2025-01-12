2025 Golf Goals: Top New Year's Resolutions for Improving Your Game

2025 is underway and that means that New Year's resolutions are in full effect.

There's the typical ones people always try, but we're more focused on what golfers are looking to accomplish this year. So we asked our followers across Instagram Facebook and X the following question:

There were a ton of responses, so we decided to boil it down to our 10 favorite comments. And so, we give you . . . Golfers on the Internet New Year's Resolutions!

"In my 76th year, and not having been able to play even once last year due to medical issues, to just get back out there and enjoy this game we all love."

— Bruce Matzek on Facebook

"Shoot my age (71). Have been close with a 73."

— Keith Buechle on Facebook

"I just don't want to 4-putt this year."

— Knowledge with Phil on X

"Break 100 for the first time. Been close a few times."

"Playing once a month would be a big improvement!"

— John Duckworth on Facebook

"100 balls a day on the simulator."

— Chris Gallegos on X

"Play as many rounds with as many new players as possible. It’s all about the community for me."

"Hopefully get my first hole in one!"

— Remi Paradis on Facebook

"To play 5 new courses in 2025."

— The Literal Caddie on X

"Shooting in the seventies by November 2025."