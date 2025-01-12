Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
the sweet spot

2025 Golf Goals: Top New Year's Resolutions for Improving Your Game

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

2025 is underway and that means that New Year's resolutions are in full effect.
There's the typical ones people always try, but we're more focused on what golfers are looking to accomplish this year. So we asked our followers across Instagram, Facebook and X the following question:
There were a ton of responses, so we decided to boil it down to our 10 favorite comments. And so, we give you . . . Golfers on the Internet New Year's Resolutions!
"In my 76th year, and not having been able to play even once last year due to medical issues, to just get back out there and enjoy this game we all love."
Bruce Matzek on Facebook
"Shoot my age (71). Have been close with a 73."
Keith Buechle on Facebook
"I just don't want to 4-putt this year."
Knowledge with Phil on X
"Break 100 for the first time. Been close a few times."
rev.media on Instagram
"Playing once a month would be a big improvement!"
John Duckworth on Facebook
"100 balls a day on the simulator."
Chris Gallegos on X
"Play as many rounds with as many new players as possible. It’s all about the community for me."
lowflightalbatross on Instagram
"Hopefully get my first hole in one!"
Remi Paradis on Facebook
"To play 5 new courses in 2025."
The Literal Caddie on X
"Shooting in the seventies by November 2025."
lonniemontaquila on Instagram
For more of these awesome responses and to share your own, visit our Instagram, Facebook and X pages!

We also recommend

5 Tips to Enhance Your Skills & Become a Better Golfer in 2025
quick coaching
5 Tips to Enhance Your Skills & Become a Better Golfer in 2025
These Five Golf Tips Will Help You Play Better in 2025
quick coaching
These Five Golf Tips Will Help You Play Better in 2025
Whistling Straits is a top spot in one of the best states for golf, Wisconsin.
Travel
These States Have the Best Golf Courses
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech