These Five Golf Tips Will Help You Play Better in 2025

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Happy New Year! 2025 is here, and it's another year to get better at golf.
We won't get too deep in this article about ways you can improve; instead, consider this your starting point on a roadmap to success this year. Rome wasn't built in a day and your golf game can't really change for the better in 24 hours.
But . . . you can create a solid foundation. And that's where we lean into a few PGA Coaches to help. So, take it easy this New Year's Day and roll through these five coaching tip videos. All of them offer different solutions for common golf issues, and can be your building blocks for improvement.
Topping your tee shot? Try this:
Two steps to better alignment:
Stop three-putting this year:
Looking for longer drives? Try these exercises:
Avoid injuries with these core exercises:

