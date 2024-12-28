Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Analyzing The Best Swings on Tour From 2024 — And What You Can Learn

By Ryan Adams, PGA
This year has been fantastic for watching some of the best swings in professional golf rise to the top.
Think about the years Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda had. Xander Schauffele won two majors, including the PGA Championship in dramatic fashion. Lydia Ko won a gold medal and the Women's Open Championship at St Andrews. Bryson DeChambeau powered his way to a major title at Pinehurst.
Over and over again, 2024 seemed to provide a platform for great swings and created an opportunity for every-day golfers: What can we learn from these players to improve our own swings?
We asked PGA Coaches Justin Kraft, Abby Parsons and Joanna Coe throughout the year to provide detailed analysis on a handful of the best moves, and some great tips to apply to your game in 2025. Check out each one below:
Tiger Woods
Xander Schauffele
Nelly Korda
Bryson DeChambeau
Brooke Henderson
Scottie Scheffler
Lexi Thompson
Hideki Matsuyama
Lydia Ko
Akshay Bhatia
Charley Hull
Justin Kraft, Abby Parsons and Joanna Coe are PGA Coaches in the Minneapolis, Phoenix and Philadelphia areas. Find a PGA Coach near you.

