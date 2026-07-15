2026 Open Championship: 5 Things to Know

The 2026 Open Championship is here, so check out some of the top storylines heading into the first round.

1. Royal Birkdale

The 2026 Open Championship returns to Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. The last time The Open was at Royal Birkdale was in 2017, when Jordan Spieth's final-round heroics captured him the Claret Jug.

Royal Birkdale is a quintessential links course, where rolling fairways wind through towering sand dunes and every shot demands thoughtful execution. The greens are inviting to well-played approaches, but any miss is often met with deep bunkers, thick rough or awkward lies. There are no hidden tricks or manufactured challenges, just a timeless, strategic layout that rewards precision, creativity and sound decision-making.

2. Defending Champion Golfer of the Year Scottie Scheffler

Defending Champion Golfer of the Year, Scottie Scheffler is in a bit of a different place than last year. In 2025, Scottie was hot off his PGA Championship victory at Quail Hollow and looking difficult to beat entering the summer, so it wasn't a big surprise when he raised the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush Golf Club. This year, the world number 1 is still on a roll with a Tour win and incredibly steady play, but he's still looking for a victory at the Majors in 2026, which included a 2nd place finish at The Masters, T14 at the PGA Championship, and a T4 finish at the U.S. Open. Maybe the 2026 Open Championship is where he'll make his move.

3. Royal Birkdale's Ryder Cup History

Royal Birkdale has also hosted the Ryder Cup in 1965 and 1969. The United States claimed a 19½–12½ victory in the first staging, but the 1969 matches produced one of the most iconic moments in golf history. On the final green, Jack Nicklaus conceded Tony Jacklin a short putt to halve their singles match, ensuring the competition ended in a 16–16 tie. The gesture, forever remembered as " The Concession ," became a defining example of sportsmanship. As the defending winners, the United States retained the Ryder Cup and continued to do so until Europe's breakthrough victory in 1985.

4. PGA Champion Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai is heading to Royal Birkdale a bit different than before. Having played in The Open Championship four times since 2021, Aaron Rai now has a Major Championship win under his belt as the 2026 PGA Champion . He'll look to follow Scottie Scheffler's example in 2025 and win both The Open Championship and the PGA Championship in the same year. If he plays like he did at Aronimink, there's a good chance we'll see him around the top of the leaderboard on Championship Sunday.

5. 2027 PGA Championship at PGA Frisco

As the 2026 Major Championship Season draws to a close, it's hard not to get excited about 2027. Circle May 20–23 on your calendars; that's when the 2027 PGA Championship heads to Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas. This will definately be a can't-miss week as the top players in the world take on the challenging Gil Hanse layout.

Fields Ranch East was designed to embrace the property's natural landscape, creating a strategic test that rewards thoughtful shot-making. Smaller greens, seamlessly integrated bunkers and native features blend into the terrain, while the ever-present North Texas wind adds another layer of challenge on every round.

Long story short, the 2027 PGA Championship is going to be unforgettable.