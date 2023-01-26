A Brand That Emphasizes Winning At All Costs as Much as You

While we all play sports for fun, it’s important to remember that winning matters. WAAC, short for Winning At All Costs, takes that mentality right into its clothesline. It's on prominent display at the 2023 PGA Show.

Gavin Parker, PGA, takes us through the brand that LPGA major champion and 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Champion runner-up Minjee Lee wears. Their fits range from you on the course to your dog riding along with you.

Check out the video below for Parker's trip through the WAAC display at the PGA Show:

Win at all costs on & off the course with WAAC Golf! pic.twitter.com/AiKrkRWm0r — PGA of America (@PGA) January 25, 2023



