A Golfer’s Guide for Deadlifts: Three Easy Moves to Improve Your Golf Fitness

Did you know deadlifts are the secret weapon to adding strength and power to your golf swing?

That’s right! Adding some simple lifts to your workouts is easier than you think and has tons of benefits for golfers of all skills and types. The benefits of deadlifting extend far and beyond the weight room, making it an ideal exercise for golfers to maintain strength, stability, and power in the golf swing.It’s a great exercise for golfers because it engages core muscle groups involved in the golf swing, including hamstrings, glutes, lower back, shoulders and forearms.

PGA Coach Thor Parrish, the founder of Thunder Performance in Fort Myers, Florida, suggests implementing deadlifts into your next workout to add power and strength to your golf game. Make sure to begin at a comfortable weight for you, and increase the weight as you feel comfortable.

In the video below, Parrish will demonstrate how to properly perform a deadlift, what weights to use — like a dumbbell, kettlebell and barbell — and how these can benefit your golf game.