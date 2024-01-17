Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
quick coaching

A Quick Drill to Add Speed to Your Tee Shot

Published on

There's nothing like hitting a big hit off the tee, right? It makes approach shots shorter, long holes easier and boosts confidence for any golfer.
Unfortunately speed doesn't come as easy as swinging faster or with all your might. There's a recipe to gaining speed and having it be at max output at impact . . . where it matters most.
In this tip below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski shares a really easy tip you can do anywhere, from the practice range to your living room. The idea behind Wisinski's tip is that speed, not power, is the ultimate key to longer drives. And you get the most speed when your lower body powers your swing.
Give the drill a try and you'll be on your way to longer drives and more speed!

We also recommend

Tackle Tough Lies in the Rough Like Ludvig Åberg With These Three Swing Tips
quick coaching
Tackle Tough Lies in the Rough Like Ludvig Åberg With These Three Swing Tips
Three Keys to Strike Your Irons Like Max Homa
quick coaching
Three Keys to Strike Your Irons Like Max Homa
The forearm plank
Fitness
Golf Fitness Tips: Three Ways to Get Stronger in 2024
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech