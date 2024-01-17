A Quick Drill to Add Speed to Your Tee Shot

There's nothing like hitting a big hit off the tee, right? It makes approach shots shorter, long holes easier and boosts confidence for any golfer.

Unfortunately speed doesn't come as easy as swinging faster or with all your might. There's a recipe to gaining speed and having it be at max output at impact . . . where it matters most.

In this tip below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski shares a really easy tip you can do anywhere, from the practice range to your living room. The idea behind Wisinski's tip is that speed, not power, is the ultimate key to longer drives. And you get the most speed when your lower body powers your swing.

Give the drill a try and you'll be on your way to longer drives and more speed!