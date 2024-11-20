Atlanta National Golf Club to Host 2025 PGA University Championship

The PGA of America announced today that Atlanta National Golf Club in Milton, Georgia, will host the 2025 PGA University Championship, set for Nov. 10-12.

The 36-hole Championship, supported by Srixon/Cleveland Golf, will feature 16 teams of five players each, for a total of 80 players from PGA Golf Management University Programs across the country.

"We are thrilled to bring the 2025 PGA University Championship to Atlanta National Golf Club," said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner of Augusta Ranch Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz. “We take immense pride in our Golf Management University Programs and their success in cultivating the next generation of golf industry leaders. This championship is one of the highlights on the calendar, and we look forward to showcasing the outstanding playing ability of our future PGA of America Golf Professionals at Atlanta National next fall.”

Atlanta National Golf Club is a premier golf retreat nestled amidst the picturesque beauty of Milton, Georgia, and rooted in the traditions of the great game of golf. Crafted by the legendary father-son duo of Pete and P.B. Dye, the 6,853-yard golf course blends modern elements with timeless tradition. The walkable layout invites players to the thrill of challenging bunkers, undulating greens and the course's natural beauty. Every hole is a testament to the Dyes' innovative design and timeless respect for golfing heritage.

“We are thrilled to welcome PGA Golf Management students from across the nation to Atlanta National Golf Club,” said Alex Brown, PGA Head Golf Professional at Atlanta National. “Our Club is a haven for avid golfers, and we look forward to seeing these talented students rise to the challenge of our Pete Dye/P.B. Dye-designed course, all while enjoying the scenic beauty of Milton, Georgia.”

The field will compete for the Jones Cup, which is named after the first PGA Golf Management University Program Director at Mississippi State, Dr. S. Roland Jones, who held the position from 1985 until his passing in 1997. The event provides a platform for participants to display professionalism, integrity, character and camaraderie—all characteristics Dr. Jones instilled in PGA Golf Management students.

All participating universities are accredited by the PGA of America to offer the PGA Golf Management University Program for aspiring PGA of America Golf Professionals. There are currently over 1,600 students enrolled in the program nationwide.

Students in the PGA Golf Management University Program study a combination of golf- and business-related subjects; serve a minimum of 16 months in on-course internships within the golf industry; and are eligible for direct election to PGA of America membership upon graduation and eligible employment.