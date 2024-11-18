Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
From the Gridiron to the 9-Iron: Vibez Golf Club at PGA Frisco powered by Lexus

Published on

What do you get when a group of best friends - who played Division I football together - on the golf course at PGA Frisco? A truly epic golf experience powered by Lexus.
Melvin Gordon, Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbawale and a group of former Wisconsin Badgers, who created Vibez Golf Club, took it from the gridiron to the 9-iron in Northern Texas.
Vibez Golf Club got to experience all that PGA Frisco has to offer both on and off the golf course.
The squad had a quick warm up and some expert PGA Coaching at the home of the PGA of America, before heading out on the golf course for some fun and a bit of friendly competition.
Enjoy this behind-the- scenes look at a truly special day in Frisco, Texas.

PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

