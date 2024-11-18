From the Gridiron to the 9-Iron: Vibez Golf Club at PGA Frisco powered by Lexus

What do you get when a group of best friends - who played Division I football together - on the golf course at PGA Frisco? A truly epic golf experience powered by Lexus.

Melvin Gordon, Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbawale and a group of former Wisconsin Badgers, who created Vibez Golf Club, took it from the gridiron to the 9-iron in Northern Texas.

Vibez Golf Club got to experience all that PGA Frisco has to offer both on and off the golf course.

The squad had a quick warm up and some expert PGA Coaching at the home of the PGA of America, before heading out on the golf course for some fun and a bit of friendly competition.

Enjoy this behind-the- scenes look at a truly special day in Frisco, Texas.



