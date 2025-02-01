Ball Striking Drills: Try This Five-Step Tip, Inspired by Sepp Straka

With two rounds in the books at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sepp Straka, coming off his win at The American Express, is once again firmly out in front

Straka has earned a reputation as one of the rising stars on tour, thanks to his reliable and precise ball striking, particularly off the tee. He thrives on challenging layouts where accuracy is key, showcasing his ability to easily navigate challenging conditions. He’s particularly impressive at controlling his trajectory, which allows him to adapt seamlessly to different courses.

So what we can learn from him?

Straka’s impressive ball striking is a prime example of effective swing mechanics. To build your own reliable swing, spend time refining both your backswing and follow-through, aiming for a smooth repetition every time you practice. Incorporate drills that focus on keeping your swing path straight through impact, ensuring your clubface stays aligned with your target at contact.

Below is a great six-step drill for getting your swing path synchronized just like Straka:

Step 1: Set Up Your Station

Equipment Needed: Five alignment sticks. Two sticks, or even one, will work, too.

Positioning: Place alignment sticks on the ground, like below, where the X marks the ball's location. These will act as a reference for your setup and swing path.

Step 2: Practice Without the Ball

Backswing: At the start of your backswing, take your club back slowly, aiming to keep the clubhead along the alignment stick on the target line (further from your feet) and behind your ball. Move your hands along the back toe line alignment stick.

Top of the Swing: Focus on keeping your hands in front of you at the top of the backswing.

Downswing: As you swing down, focus on keeping the clubhead inside the back target line alignment stick, moving towards the ball without veering outward.

Follow-Through: Just after impact, make sure the clubhead moves toward the forward alignment stick down your target line, exiting toward your target. Your hands should move toward the forward toe line alignment stick.

Remember: The key here is making these swings very slow and repetitive at first. You're grooving a good motion, so get the feels right from the start!

Step 3: Incorporate the Ball

Now, with the ball in place, take a few practice swings without hitting the ball, continuing to concentrate on maintaining the clubhead and hands along their designated alignment stick.

After feeling comfortable, position yourself to strike the ball, keeping in mind the swing path you practiced.

Step 4: Analyze and Adjust

Set up your phone directly behind you or have your PGA Coach or friend capture down the line video. It's a great way to spot inconsistencies. After each swing, check your path on the videos you have been taking. Make sure your clubface and hand paths are in line and moving toward or over their corresponding alignment sticks. Make adjustments accordingly.

Step 5: Repeat and Refine

Practice this drill regularly; at least once a day if you can, to focus on maintaining that consistent swing path. Aim for a smooth transition from backswing to impact and follow-through.

A consistent swing path is key to making solid contact with the ball at impact, boosting your accuracy and distance. By incorporating the above into your practice routine, you'll develop greater control over your swing path, leading to improved accuracy and distance on the course . . . just like Sepp Straka.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can check out his three weekly columns on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.