The Hideki Matsuyama Recipe for Lower Scores You Need to Follow

Aloha, golf fans! Let's talk about an electrifying player who has been making waves at Kapalua's Plantation Course during the first two rounds of The Sentry in Maui.

I am referring to none other than Hideki Matsuyama.

With his exceptional accuracy in hitting greens in regulation and his magical touch once on the putting surface, Hideki's combination of skills has been a sight to behold. So, let's dive into how you can incorporate a bit of Hideki's genius into your own game with some fun (and unconventional) tips.

3 Tips for Hitting More Greens

1. Visualize the Shot: Have you ever tried closing your eyes before a shot? Imagine the ball landing on the green close to the pin. Visualization creates a clear path in your mind and commands your body to follow suit.

2. Use the Clock Face: Picture your ball sitting at the center of a clock lying flat on the ground when addressing your shot. The target is at 12. Use this imagery to align your clubface and feet. It's a brilliant technique to maintain proper alignment, balance and clubface awareness throughout the swing.

3. Club Up, Cut Down: When in doubt, take a club with more distance than you think you need and swing easier. Sometimes, taking away some power grants more control, resulting in precision that gets you exactly where you need to be.

Make More Putts Like Hideki

Hitting the green is half the battle. Once you're there, taming your putter is key:

1. Putt with Your Eyes Closed: No, I'm not joking! Practicing with your eyes closed helps you to feel the stroke, pace, and lines better than relying on vision alone. Start doing this in practice, and you'll enhance your sensory sensitivity.

2. Dance with Divots: Find a busy green and practice rolling the ball along the line of old ball marks. It teaches you how to handle irregularities and ball control in real scenarios.

3. Use a Metronome: Achieving consistent tempo in your putting stroke is crucial. The rhythmic tick-tock of a metronome can keep your motion smooth and steady, much like the surety in Hideki's putting style.

A Fun On-Course Practice Game: The Hideki Challenge

To merge both approaches, here's a playful practice drill to transform you into a green-hitting, putt-making machine. This game would be best to do late in the day on a slower day at the course. Remember to fill in divots and fix pitch marks.

1. Start close: Pick a moderate par-3 hole and set up at 50 yards, 100 yards, and 150 yards.

2. Three Shots Each: Take three shots from each distance, aiming to land them on the green. (Remember to fix those pitch marks)

3. Putt to Completion: Once on the green, putt until the ball is holed. Track how many total strokes it takes.

4. Points System: Award yourself points – one for every green hit in regulation and one for every successful putt within two shots.

5. Repeat: Keep cycling through different distances on different holes to get a mix of unique looks into the green. Adjust clubs and shots throughout this game.

Remember, my friends, the beauty of golf lies not just in hitting perfect shots but in enjoying the process of improvement. Tap into Hideki's one-two punch; let this fun challenge help you channel his prowess on the greens.

There's always room to unlock more potential, whether it's smooth strokes on the green or laser-like approaches. So go out there, play around, and most importantly, have a blast mimicking the maestro!