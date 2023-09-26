Fields Set for 13u, 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championships

Next week, 96 junior golfers ages 10-13 comprising 12 Regional Champion All-Star teams will travel to PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West to compete in the 11th edition of the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, to be held Oct. 4-8 and broadcast live on ESPN networks.

It’s an exciting year for PGA Jr. League as a whole. In addition to celebrating a record 72,000 participants this year to date, 2023 marks the first year the 13u Championship will be held at the new Home of the PGA of America as well as the launch of the inaugural 17u Championship, set for Nov. 16-19 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

The Championship fields were set as of Sunday (Sept. 17), when the final Regional Championships concluded . Teams competing in the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship include:

Team California (San Jose)

PGA of America Coach: Terry Sullivan, PGA

Assistant Coach: John Snopkowski, PGA

Team Connecticut (Torrington)

PGA of America Coach: Bob Sparks, PGA

Assistant Coach: Jim Bunel

Team Florida (Orlando)

LPGA Coach: Cori McAuliffe, LPGA

Assistant Coach: Jeff Beaver

Team Illinois (Lemont)

PGA of America Coach: Kevin Weeks, PGA

Assistant Coach: Clayton Pendergraft, PGA

Team Minnesota (Blaine)

PGA of America Coach: David Branstad, PGA

Assistant Coach: Tony Serpico

Team New York (Saratoga Springs)

PGA of America Coach: Anders Mattson, PGA

Assistant Coach: Bob Cain, PGA

Team Ohio (Dublin)

PGA of America Coach: Mack McConaha, PGA

Assistant Coach: Kyle Mitchell

Team Oklahoma (Broken Arrow)

LPGA Coach: Amanda Fisher, LPGA

Assistant Coach: Suzie Fisher, LPGA

Team South Carolina (Spartanburg)

PGA of America Coach: Chip Ridley, PGA

Team Texas (Farmers Branch)

PGA of America Coach: Joey Anders, PGA

Assistant Coach: April Pyle

Team Utah (Lehi)

PGA of America Coach: Tele Wightman, PGA

Assistant Coach: Jared Huish

2021 National Champions

Team Virginia (Dulles)

PGA of America Coach: Scott Holmes, PGA

Assistant Coach: Tim Brogan, PGA

The 13u Championship kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 4, with the National Car Rental Welcome Party, followed by the annual Skills Challenge Thursday, Oct. 5. Rounds one and two will take place Friday and Saturday (Oct. 6-7), during which teams will compete in a two-person scramble, team aggregate stroke play format. The Championship concludes with match play semifinal and final rounds on Sunday, Oct. 8. The eight teams not competing in the semifinals can participate in the Fields Ranch Roundup, a 9-hole, two-person scramble.

This is the third year of the live ESPN broadcast of the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship. On-air talent who joined the 2022 broadcast at Grayhawk Golf Club will reprise their roles this year, including PGA of America Past President and former PGA Jr. League Coach Suzy Whaley, PGA; Michael Collins; Andy North; and Taylor Zarzour. The live broadcast schedule is as follows (all times ET):

Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

ESPN2 | 2-4 p.m.

ESPN+ | 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

ESPNEWS | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

ESPN+ | 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023

ESPN2 | 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Encore)

ESPN2 | 5-7 p.m.

The following month, 12 Regional Champion All-Star teams of 72 junior golfers ages 14-17 will take center stage in the inaugural 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, Nov. 16-19, at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. The PGA of America announced the inaugural 17u Championship in July.

Teams competing in the 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship include: Team California (San Jose); Team Florida (Orlando); Team Illinois (Lemont); Team Kansas (Kansas City); Team Kentucky (Louisville); Team Minnesota (Blaine); Team New York (Farmington); Team North Carolina (Clemmons); Team Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh); Team Texas (Farmers Branch); Team Utah (South Jordan); and Team Virginia (Dulles). More information about the 17u Championship and competing teams will be released following the conclusion of the 13u Championship.

National Car Rental was named the inaugural title partner of the Championship Season in 2021. PGA Jr. League’s biggest corporate partner since 2018, as well as an Official Partner and the Official Rental Car of the PGA of America since 2012, National’s title partnership aims to continue fueling meaningful growth of PGA Jr. League and support the program’s endeavors to welcome more kids to the game.