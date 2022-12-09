Finding the Best New Golf Clubs for You

With millions of people joining the fun that golf has to offer over the past three years, golf facilities and club manufacturers have done their best to ensure that every golfer who wants his or her own set of clubs, gets their own set of clubs.

PGA Professional Rick Kline and his team at Sittler Golf in Southeastern Penn. serve their clientele with expert coaching and custom club fittings, and they provide a great customer experience with Toptracer technology on their range. They sell a lot of golf clubs and almost all of them are preceded by a customer demo on the range or a custom club fitting. After all, you wouldn’t buy clothes without trying them on or a new car without a test drive.

A golf club Demo Day at Sittler Golf

Product Manager Thaddeus Donchez says every golfer comes in with a different idea of what they want in new clubs - Callaway, Cobra TaylorMade, etc. “When we really dive deep into our fittings to get their flight dispersion down and their distance up, golfers could end up going with anybody. We really rely on the data.”

As a golfer, you don’t have to know what you want in new clubs. The pros are there to help you. The word is from Donchez and other industry leaders in pro shops across the country is that irons continue to get better and better. And it seems it’s not just golf shops who are becoming more brand agnostic - golfers now have a similar point of view. It’s fine to have your preferences - but after hitting several clubs, the data will point you in the right direction.

Checking a player's shot data during a fitting at Windmill Golf Center

In fact, Donchez says golfers are increasingly going with a mixed bag these days - different companies throughout the set - woods from one manufacturer, irons from another. Many golfers still have an affinity for their wedges and putter, but trying something new never hurts.

The wide selection of brands at Sittler Golf.

PGA Professional Trent Maxwell at Windmill Golf Center in Northern Ohio sings a similar tune when it comes to custom fittings with his customers and offering multiple options.

“We maintain relationships with no fewer than nine club manufacturers, and each of them will have at least one fitting day at our facility, with most of them offering even more throughout the golf season. We also have many demo clubs that golfers can use when hitting on the range. This often piques their interest in new clubs, leading to a more formal custom club fitting, which almost always results in new club sales.”

For most PGA Professionals and their customers, the new club purchase is considered an important part of the game improvement experience. When visiting your local golf shop or club fitter, consider the benefits of:

Trying new clubs from a variety of manufacturers

Experiencing a full custom club fitting

Learning about the amazing technology used to track ball flight and the metrics used in finding the right clubs for you

Establishing a relationship with your local PGA Professional - he or she will guide you in all things golf, so when you put those new clubs in play, you’ll use them to the best of your ability. Discussing the various club elements during a fitting at Sittler Golf.