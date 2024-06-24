Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

Future Sites of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco will host the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

When it comes to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, venues matter.
One look at the last string of locations and it's easy to see that's come to fruition. The latest in that run was, of course, Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington, outside Seattle, which was hosting its second KPMG Women's PGA Championship (2016). It also hosted the 1998 PGA Championship won by Vijay Singh.
Westchester. Olympia Fields. Baltusrol. Hazeltine. Aronimink. Congressional. These are all household names each with illustrious histories of their own that have hosted. And on the docket? It's more of the same, starting with Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco next year.
Located in Frisco, Texas, on the doorstep of the Home of the PGA of America, Fields Ranch East has already hosted the Senior PGA Championship, and will host the 2027 PGA Championship. The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA will be one of five Major Championships hosted over the next 10 years at PGA Frisco, with another 20-plus elite championships also scheduled. For more information on tickets for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA, visit here.
Check out the future sites of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
2025: Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco
No. 3 on Fields Ranch East.
No. 3 on Fields Ranch East.
(Photo by Evan Schiller)
(Photo by Evan Schiller)
(Photo by Evan Schiller)
(Photo by Evan Schiller)
2026: Hazeltine National
No. 16 at Hazeltine.
No. 16 at Hazeltine.
2027: Congressional Country Club
Congressional Country Club
Congressional Country Club

