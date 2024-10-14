Georgia Wins 2024 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship in Epic Playoff

On the second playoff hole between Team Georgia (Duluth) and Team Florida (Orlando) for the 2024 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship title, it all came down to one shot.

An eagle putt. On No. 18 at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West. In the second playoff hole.

It was a 30-foot putt of a lifetime for Team Georgia’s Asher Sisk, 13. After his partner Addison Peeples, 13, missed, it was up to Sisk to drain the putt ahead of Team Florida’s Kiera Shavitranuruk, 12, and Jeremy Castellanos, 13, closer attempt. The Florida teammates missed their putts, clinching victory for Team Georgia.

“It's just crazy,” said Sisk when interviewed by ESPN’s Michael Collins. “I'm still shaking.”

Team Georgia Coach Patrick McCrary, a PGA Associate, who led 2017 and 2019 Georgia teams to PGA Jr. League Championship victories, was in just as much disbelief.

“I’m a little speechless right now,” said McCrary. “That was such an incredible ending to what has been a remarkable week for these kids and families. It's been an amazing experience overall, and for it to cap off with making that putt at the very end, it was just amazing.”

Peeples was confident in her playing partner all along.

“I was hoping he would make it,” she said. “I knew he probably would.”

Making the victory that much sweeter was the fact that Sisk’s step-dad, Team Georgia Assistant Coach David Potts, PGA, was there to see it unfold from the sidelines.

“Just watching them all week, I am so happy to be here,” said Potts. “Getting to know some of the families and the kids….they're such good kids. Everybody here is. It was a wonderful week for us as a family, and I'm so proud of them.”

Team Georgia was a dominant force at the 2024 Championship.

Team Florida grinded to earn their Championship berth, defeating No. 2 seed Team Utah (Lehi) 6.5 - 5.5 in the morning Semifinals, while No. 1 seed Team Georgia defeated No. 4 seed Team Virginia (Dulles) 8.5 - 3.5 to secure their spot. Team Florida battled back from a 5 - 2 deficit earlier in the Championship round against Team Georgia, ending the 9-hole final round 6 - 6 to force the first playoff hole, which ended deadlocked with birdies.

“We're just excited to be here,” said Team Florida Coach Cori McAuliffe, LPGA, heading into the first playoff hole. “Congratulations to all the teams that made it. Utah was tough, everybody was tough. We love coming out here.”

Team Florida beat the second-seeded Team Utah to play in the finals.

In the third place match, Team Utah defeated Team Virginia 8.5 - 3.5. Team Virginia took fourth; Team Texas (Austin) in fifth; Team Ohio (Dublin) in sixth; Team Connecticut (Harwinton) in seventh; Team California (San Diego) in eighth; Team Illinois (Lemont) in ninth; Team Minnesota (Woodbury) in 10th; Team Pennsylvania (Sewickley) in 11th; and Team Kansas (Lenexa) in 12th.

The eight teams not competing in the Semifinals participated in the Fields Ranch Roundup, a 9-hole, two-person scramble. The Fields Ranch Roundup was captured by Beckett McLaughlin, 12, and Ava Frazier, 13, of Team Texas.