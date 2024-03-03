Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Golf Course Photos You Need to See: Mountain Edition

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Summer days in the mountains. Is there any better escape? It's certainly on the top of the list, especially when it come to golf.
It's our second Sunday of Escape to Golf, finding downright amazing photos of courses across the country that will transport you to a certain climate or location. Hopefully these photos inspire you to book a trip, remember a fun shot or just bask in the beauty of golf!
Next up: the mountains. While the season is shorter than most at these golf courses, when the snow melts away and green grass emerges, a mountain course round is hard to beat.
Here's a few of our favorites.
Boyne Highlands: Arthur Hills Course (Harbor Springs, Michigan)
Sand Hollow Resort (St. George, Utah)
Wolf Creek (Mesquite, Nevada)
Sun Valley Resort (Sun Valley, Idaho)
Eisenhower Golf Club (Colorado Springs, CO)

