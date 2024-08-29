Hidden Gem Golf Destinations: Kentucky's Perry Park Golf Resort

Without question, the United States’ largest cities have some of the world’s most renowned courses, from Chicago's Shoreacres Golf Club to Los Angeles' The Riviera Country Club.

But sometimes it’s nice to escape the high traffic that’s associated with these cities and find golf courses that are tucked away from nearly everything, as they’re literally located in the middle of nowhere.

Luckily for Cincinnati, Lexington and Louisville residents, in particular, they have a golf resort they can escape to — a hidden gem that’s located approximately one hour from each city called Perry Park Golf Resort.

Located in Perry Park, Kentucky and originally known as Glenwood Hall Golf & Country Club, the resort, which opened in 1969, hosted legends like Arnold Palmer at one point, prior to encountering some financial difficulties. In the late 1990s, a new owner purchased the club and renamed it though, leading to a steady recovery that has occurred ever since.

For starters, the resort now has a variety of accommodations, aside from its two 32-room hotels, four-bedroom White Cottage and four-bedroom Bed and Breakfast. To accommodate large groups of golfers (the resort has become a destination for retreats and buddies trips), the resort has a new, two-story, three-bedroom house, known as Nicklaus, too.

In addition, it has three ranch-style houses: the three-bedroom Palmer, the four-bedroom Hogan and the four-bedroom Snead. Consequently, up to 28 guests can stay at the homes at a time.

In response to the resort’s ever-increasing popularity, two-, three- and four-day packages are offered for the hotel, cottage, bed and breakfast, or private houses. These packages are available for weekday, weekend and winter rates, enabling guests to golf at the resort for at least nine months of the year (weather permitting, of course). Not to mention, a restaurant is also available, ensuring guests never have to leave the resort whenever they’re enjoying their getaways.

Due to the resort’s continuous improvements in recent years, they simply won’t want to leave either, as they have 27 key reasons to stay as long as possible. After all, the resort has three pristine, nine-hole golf courses to choose from—Antlers, Buckskin and Whitetail.

According to PGA of America Golf Professional Sean O’Daniel, the resort’s General Manager, the Antlers course is part of the club’s original 18 holes that opened 55 years ago.

“It has the most undulation and slope of the three nine-hole courses, while running right along the wood line too, leading to plenty of challenges and scenic views,” says O' Daniel. “One hole, in particular, stands out: No. 8. The tee shot is one of the resort’s most daunting. Golfers must navigate through a narrow chute of trees to a tight fairway, which has trees on its entire righthand side.”

No. 8 on the Antlers Course.

For further challenges, along with more scenery, golfers should also consider playing at Buckskin, which is the resort’s newest course (as it was built in 2005 and opened to the public in 2006). Considered the resort’s tightest course too, Buckskin offers challenges in other ways as well.

“Almost every hole has trouble on both of its sides, including water hazards on six holes,” O’Daniel says. “The Buckskin’s greens are also smaller than the Antlers’ and Whitetail’s greens, and they have more slope. Two of its holes (Holes 2 and 3) run alongside the Kentucky River too, resulting in simultaneous challenges and gorgeous views.”

Finally, Whitetail, like Antlers, is comprised of holes from Glenwood Hall Golf & Country Club’s original 18 holes, although some holes were rerouted when nine holes were added to the resort’s property nearly 20 years ago.

"Many guests are annual customers that book their trips a year ahead of time. They simply can’t wait to come back." Sean O' Daniel, PGA

“Whitetail is a little flatter than Antlers, but golfers will also encounter water hazards on four of its holes,” O’Daniel states. “To ease its challenges a bit, the Whitetail, like the Antlers, has some of Kentucky’s largest green complexes.”

While reflecting on Perry Park Golf Resort’s steady improvements, O’Daniel believes “the property, as a whole, is an ideal destination for group golf trips.” First, golfers have plenty of options for a multi-day trip from bigger cities. Additionally, lodging is available for up to 172 guests at a time. And, of equal importance, breakfasts and dinners are included in every golf package.

“Once guests park their cars, they won’t have to get back in them until they leave, as every amenity is conveniently located in a close radius,” he adds. “As a result, many guests are annual customers that book their trips a year ahead of time. They simply can’t wait to come back!”

