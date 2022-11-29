Holiday Gift Guide for the Golf Lover in Your Life

Each year we are tasked with finding a “new” gift for the golfer in your life. Believe it or not, even PGA Professionals need ideas for their recipients as well. To help all of you with this yearly crusade to come up with the coolest golf gift, I did something completely vanguard. I asked some award-winning PGA Professionals what they recommend.

Check these awesome items out!

Jim DiMarino is the Director of Golf at the Sanctuary Club on Captiva Island in Florida. He’s a savvy buyer in their shop and when confronted with this age-old holiday question, he came up with a comfortable commodity. The 2004 NEPGA Merchandiser of the Year knows his products. Grab one with a cool custom club logo and it will immediately be their go to shirt for everything. Nothing solidifies a great gift like comfort.

Credit: Anderson Ord

“Anderson Ord butter tees, these versatile long and short sleeve t-shirts are buttery soft to the touch and can be worn to the gym or for a casual afternoon out with friends.” – Jim DiMarino, PGA

Another Private Merchandiser of the Year, Eric Schultz, the Director of Golf Operations at Colleton River in South Carolina was recognized for his creative buying by the Philly PGA in 2015. There’s a lot of recovery talk in 2022. His idea has you covered to counter that conversation. If it works for the 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa, why wouldn’t it for your active on course player?

Credit: Therabody

“Theragun - Our members are playing more golf than ever. Our community is focused on overall health and pre-hab rather than re-hab.” – Eric Schultz, PGA

In keeping with the active theme, comfort on the course is important. If you want to take advantage of a very popular trend and make your golfer’s feet happy then listen to the Director of Golf at Alpine Country Club in New Jersey, John Mascari. The 2019 NJPGA Professional Development Award winner is constantly thinking ahead. Shoes are a great gift, and this selection leads the marketplace in popularity. For women, their Gallivanter or M4 styles are best sellers.

Credit: G/Fore Footwear

“Shoes are more popular than ever. If your golfer likes cool kicks, then get them some G/Fore footwear. They have stylish designs and are super comfortable.” – John Mascari, PGA

Another popular PGA Professional when it comes to buying near New York City is David Reasoner. The Head Professional at famed Ridgewood Country Club didn’t hold back with his recommendation. You don’t get to become a two-time NJPGA Merchandiser of the Year (2013, 2015) without great taste. Like shoes, hoodies are in style on the course and these elegant outerwear pieces work for all occasions.

Credit: Greyson Clothiers

“Men’s, women’s, and youth Greyson Cashmere Hoodies . The KOKO is the most comfortable hoodie that works in both formal and casual settings.” – David Reasoner, PGA

To wrap up this quick list of golf gifts why not highlight an item that is fun, fashionable and just easy to wrap! Sara Dickson is the Director of Golf at the Wilderness Country Club in Naples, Florida. Her thoughtful approach to member service has grabbed the attention of her peers for some time. The 2017 Met PGA Assistant of the Year goes practical and eye catching for her gift selection of a Smathers and Branson belt. No doubt, Sara knows her stuff. Needlepoint items have taken off in the golf industry. Companies keep popping up to compete with S & B, but there’s no comparison to the original. They come in custom designs at courses. Buy one from your golfer’s favorite place to play and they’ll be excited.

“Smathers & Branson belts are incredibly popular. You can wear them on and off the course and they even come in a perfect hand-made box for gift wrapping!” – Sara Dickson, PGA

As you can quickly see, golf is crossing over into the pop-culture market more and more. PGA Professionals like these award winners monitor trends. Follow their careful advice and you’ll be giving the gift that every golfer wants this holiday season.