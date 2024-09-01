How East Lake's PGA of America Golf Professionals Prep for the TOUR Championship

Nestled in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia, East Lake Golf Club is the oldest golf course in the city . . . and a venue steeped in rich history and tradition.

Established in 1904, East Lake's unique historical significance is deeply intertwined with golf's biggest names and championships. It was here that the legendary Bobby Jones honed his skills, adding a layer of gravitas to the annual TOUR Championship, the final leg of the FedExCup Playoffs which determines the PGA TOUR's season-long champion.

More than just a competitive event, the TOUR Championship at East Lake is a beacon of philanthropy. The tournament proceeds benefit the East Lake Foundation, a testament to golf's positive influence beyond the greens and fairways.

The opening hole at East Lake.

This substantial charitable impact, focusing on education, health, and housing initiatives, has played a pivotal role in East Lake's transformation from a struggling neighborhood to a vibrant community, inspiring attendees to be part of this impactful event.

Behind the scenes at East Lake

As President & General Manager, PGA of America Golf Professional Chad Parker is responsible for the overall operation of the East Lake Golf Club and the Charlie Yates Golf Course. Chad graduated from Mississippi State University in 1995, receiving a degree in Marketing/Professional Golf Management (PGM).

Chad Parker, PGA (left) and Dan Merriman, PGA, on site at East Lake during the 2024 TOUR Championship.

Alongside Chad is Dan Merriman, PGA, the Head Golf Professional at East Lake. Dan was honored as the 2021 Georgia PGA Section Assistant Golf Professional of The Year, reflecting his leadership, dedication, and contributions to the golf community. He has also held leadership roles within the Georgia PGA Assistants Division, showcasing his commitment to advancing the profession and fostering camaraderie among fellow professionals.

I had the opportunity to catch up with both Chad and Dan to ask them both a few questions about East Lake, its history and how they prep for such an important event like the TOUR Championship.

What has the experience been like working at a club that has played such a significant role in golf over the years?

Chad Parker, PGA: "The golf course at East Lake has been synonymous with championship golf since its earliest days of existence when the Southern Golf Association hosted its amateur championship at the club in 1907. Over the years, East Lake has hosted many other national and regional championships. The Southern Amateur has been played at East Lake five other times (1910, 1915, 1922, 1933 and 2002); the Southern Open in 1919, 1920, & 1927; the Georgia State Amateur in 1924, 1930, 1934, 1941, & 1956; the U.S. Women's Amateur in 1950; the Ryder Cup in 1963; the Western Junior Amateur in 1997; the 101st United States Amateur in 2001; and The TOUR Championship 23 times since 1998."

No. 10 at East Lake.

"This year has been more unique and intensive because of the restoration of the golf course. This project required extensive coordination with Andrew Green, our golf and agronomy staff, and others involved in completing it. Being a part of the team that hosts championship golf events is both daunting and invigorating. It's an honor to play a role in East Lake's incredible legacy of championship golf."

What role do the PGA Members on staff play in the run-up to the TOUR Championship and during the week of the event?

Chad Parker, PGA: "Hosting an annual PGA TOUR event is a year round process. Leading up to the event, there are regular meetings with the PGA TOUR to coordinate and discuss the operational nuances of the upcoming event. Areas of focus include the golf shop, locker room, bag storage, and practice areas. Other areas of focus include coordination with the PGA TOUR Rules and Agronomy staff to procure event yardage books, setting operating hours for practice areas, and understanding inclement weather planning (which could impact all of these things). In addition, our PGA Professional team is involved with numerous media requests and special events during the Championship week to deliver a memorable and successful player and fan experience.”

(Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

“By the time tournament week arrives, all plans have been discussed and approved, so the focus turns to player, caddie, and patron hospitality. Special situations that arise during the week are addressed swiftly through appropriate Club and PGA TOUR channels. Often, players and their families have unique needs, and it's the job of our PGA Professional team to address those requests to ensure a positive experience."

Dan Merriman, PGA: "Joining the team at East Lake this January has been a dream come true for me. East Lake has always been synonymous with the pinnacle of competitive golf, not only because of the 23-year history of hosting the TOUR Championship and numerous regional and national Championships but also because it plays home to the greatest golfer of all time, Bobby Jones and one of the first great women players ever, Alexa Stirling."

The fifth hole at East Lake.

"Being part of East Lake and its rich history is truly humbling. The past eight months have been incredible as we watched Andrew Green and the team here at East Lake work together on such a special project. Of course, there were ups and downs, but everyone always persevered and worked together with the common goal to create something special. We can't wait for the world's best players to take on Andrew Green's creation this week!"