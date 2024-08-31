How to Play the 18th Hole at East Lake Golf Club

The 18th hole at East Lake Golf Club is not just a finishing hole; it's a pure test of nerve, skill, and strategy, particularly with the TOUR Championship on the line.

Recently restored to its original Donald Ross design by Andrew Green, East Lake now offers a more historic and challenging experience for players competing for the FedEx Cup. We turned to four PGA Professionals with ties to the Atlanta area to get insights on how to navigate this iconic par 5 and close out the tournament with a win.

"East Lake's 18th is a true test of strategy and skill, especially after the recent restoration. The key challenge is managing your tee shot so it doesn't run through the fairway, which can leave you in a tough spot for longer hitters when conditions are firm and the humidity is up.

The layup area is generous, but with the firepower these pros have, most can reach the green in two if they position themselves well. The green has historically played firm, often bouncing shots into the back bunker or rough, so if you're going to miss, short and left is the safer play.

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This par-five finish adds suspense to the tournament, giving players a chance to make an eagle and swing the outcome at the last moment. It’s a thrilling close to the FedEx Cup, keeping everyone on edge until the very end."

Anthony Cordes

PGA Assistant Professional,

Cherokee Town & C.C.,

Johns Creek, Georgia

"East Lake Golf Club underwent a complete renovation this past year to restore it to its original design, and the 18th hole has gone through some subtle changes. It's still going to make for a very exciting finish for the FedEx Cup.

The tee shot at 18 must be put in the middle of the fairway. The shot requires a draw from the tee for right-handed players. If you miss the fairway, your layup shot will be difficult because the bunker has been moved to be in play. If you hit the fairway and go for the green, missing in the bunkers could be costly as they have been made much more difficult, so there's no guarantee of an easy up and down for birdie.

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With a well-placed drive, you can hit the green in two and have an excellent eagle opportunity to win the event and all the extra cash that comes with it."

Jeff Dunovant, PGA

General Manager, First Tee Metro Atlanta / First Tee National Trainer,

John A. White Park Golf Course,

Atlanta, Georgia

"It seems easy enough until you actually play it. Keep the ball more left than you think on the tee shot. Then, you face a long second shot over water from a downhill lie, and you better not leave it above the hole, or you'll face a slippery putt.

(Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

And let's not forget – the leaders will have to deal with all that pressure while trying to win tens of millions of dollars. Go get 'em!"

Jason Kuiper, PGA

Director of Instruction,

Bobby Jones Links,

Atlanta, Georgia

"With the FedEx Cup on the line, so much can happen on the 18th hole at East Lake! Almost every player in the field can reach the green in two. A drive up the left side helps to set up the approach.

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The recent renovation has placed an even greater focus on the short game, as bunkers have been brought more into play to catch a wayward second shot. A clutch up and down here could be all the difference! Visualize your shot, select a target you can be aggressive to, commit, and let it fly!"

Justin Martin

PGA Director of Coaching,

The Park West Palm,

West Palm Beach, Florida

With the TOUR Championship now in full swing, the 18th hole at East Lake is where it all comes down to, as it always does. As these PGA of America Golf Professionals have emphasized, it’s all about precision, strategy, and staying calm under pressure – elements that will define who walks away with the FedEx Cup this year.