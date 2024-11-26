How Jason Loomis, PGA, is Transforming Golf Merchandising With a Unique Outlook

When Jason Loomis was growing up in Colchester, Connecticut, a small town about 20 minutes outside Hartford, his father managed a small chain of grocery stores. This allowed Loomis to learn all about FIFO (First In, First Out), shrinkage, rotating inventory and product promotions – and that was all before he got to middle school.

“I helped my dad when it came to building displays; it’s something I’ve been familiar with my whole life,” says Loomis, the PGA of America GM at Great River Golf Club in Milford, Connecticut, and the 2024 PGA Merchandiser of the Year for public facilities. “You’d almost think being good at merchandising was destined to happen.”

It was also around age 12 that Loomis began playing golf at a nine-hole public course in his hometown, but only when he could squeeze it in between football, baseball and basketball.

“I got more into golf after high school and fell in love with the game – the camaraderie, social environment and friendly competition,” he says.

“This enjoyment led me to start studying the game, as well as the science behind the golf swing. My enjoyment turned into a passion, which grew so deep I knew I wanted to get into the golf business.”

Loomis enrolled at Keiser University in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in golf management in 2012. Right after graduation, he started working at Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo under another national Merchandiser of the Year, Scott Kirkwood. For the next seven years, Loomis did the “north/south thing,” working winters at Ocean Reef – and, later, Card Sound Golf Club – and summers at Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury, Connecticut, New Haven (Connecticut) Country Club and Sleepy Hollow (New York) Country Club.

“Having the opportunity to work for Scott Kirkwood, David Young (Sleepy Hollow), William Wallis (New Haven) and Justin Foster (Ridgewood), I was observing and learning from some the best professionals in the business,” he says. “Ocean Reef Club had a major impact on my life; I accredit most of my professional success to what I learned from Scott and the rest of the team about creating a world-class golf experience. Ocean Reef was also a personal success, because that’s where I met my wife Aishling, who was also in the club business.”

In 2019, after Aishling had moved on to Quaker Ridge Golf Club in Scarsdale, New York, Loomis began looking for a Head Professional job within reasonable commuting distance. He found competition in the Northeast was stiff, yet when a job opened up at Great River, a transient semi-private university club that was more like a public facility, he wasn’t sure about applying.

“Going from a private club background to taking a job at a semi-private club could have hurt my career goals, but I could see the opportunity at Great River. The second you pull in the driveway, there’s such a ‘Wow’ factor to it,” he says. “Upon looking at what untapped potential the club had and knowing where Sacred Heart University wanted to take it, I decided to accept the offer.”

Loomis quickly set about transitioning Great River into the more traditional country club model he was used to managing – with almost every day presenting a chance to advance the operation.

“Opportunities are everywhere and it’s up to us to take advantage of them – from creating more tournaments, to growing the club’s culture, to hiring non-traditional golf professionals to create a unique experience at the club,” he says.

The numbers speak for themselves, as membership has gone from about 100 when he arrived in 2019 to 350 today, with golf shop sales rising from $369,000 to $707,000.

Loomis’ merchandise philosophy at Great River is defined by a few main principles. First, the staff having fun is top priority, whether it’s creating displays, running sales, marketing/social media or interacting with members and guests.

“I want everyone to love what they do,” he says. Second, he champions the phrase, “From A to Z,” which means whether you’re opening or closing the operation, running tournaments or placing special orders, once you start something, you need to complete it. And third, he insists, “no merchandise celebrates a birthday,” using a timeline approach to where goods are displayed and what markdowns are used.

In terms of brands, Great River has found success in a mix of Peter Millar, Greyson, Holderness & Bourne and a more recent addition, Harlestons, for members, and FootJoy, Puma and Tasc for more price point-conscious customers. The women’s business is the fastest-growing segment, even though it was basically non-existent a few years ago, which Loomis largely credits to Assistant Professional Amanda Barone, a PGA of America Associate.

“When I got here, there were truly two or three women playing; it’s a hard course, so we only attracted competitive women golfers, the kind who play in the Connecticut state tournaments,” he says. “But now you come here on a Thursday evening and you will find 30 to 40 women participating in our clinics and league. And now that Great River is a stop on the LPGA Epson Tour, I believe the women’s business will continue to climb.”

It’s still tough for Loomis, who last year was promoted to General Manager, to believe he won a national merchandising award. Though he did have experience with merchandising as a child, he didn’t expect it to become his life’s work, even when he was studying to become a golf professional.

“When I was at Keiser, they asked, ‘What do you most want to do in golf?’ I thought I’d like to be a top instructor and possibly work with tour players. Merchandising was last on the list,” he says.

“I thought of it as being the guy answering the phone and ringing up sales. But when I got more involved with merchandising, I truly enjoyed developing the merchandise plans, buying and creating fun displays, and now that enjoyment has brought me to this amazing accomplishment."



Loomis’s Merchandising Advice