How the PGA Coaching Center is Helping Golfers Have More Fun
“The greatest thing about the PGA Coaching Center is it’s sunny and 70 every single day.”
Now doesn't that sound like an ideal location to get better at golf! At the PGA Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile in Frisco, Texas, there's no weather delays and a staff full of expert PGA of America Golf Professionals waiting to help you improve.
In this excellent Frisco Enterprise article about the "why" behind building the PGA Coaching Center on the PGA Frisco campus, Head Coach and PGA of America Master Professional Tim Cusick goes in-depth on the facility's technology, state-of-the art simulator bays, fitness area, putting lab, and much more.
