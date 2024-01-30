Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
From the PGA

How the PGA Coaching Center is Helping Golfers Have More Fun

Published on

“The greatest thing about the PGA Coaching Center is it’s sunny and 70 every single day.”
Now doesn't that sound like an ideal location to get better at golf! At the PGA Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile in Frisco, Texas, there's no weather delays and a staff full of expert PGA of America Golf Professionals waiting to help you improve.
In this excellent Frisco Enterprise article about the "why" behind building the PGA Coaching Center on the PGA Frisco campus, Head Coach and PGA of America Master Professional Tim Cusick goes in-depth on the facility's technology, state-of-the art simulator bays, fitness area, putting lab, and much more.
And if you're interested in learning more about the PGA Coaching Center or booking a lesson with Cusick and his expert staff, click here!

We also recommend

PGA of America Selects 2nd Swing Golf as Official Equipment Trade-In Partner
From the PGA
PGA of America Selects 2nd Swing Golf as Official Equipment Trade-In Partner
PGA of America Unveils Programming at New Coaching Center Powered by T-Mobile
From the PGA
PGA of America Unveils Programming at New Coaching Center Powered by T-Mobile
The Best Five-Minute Golf Warm-Up
Fitness
The Best Five-Minute Golf Warm-Up
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech