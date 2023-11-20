The Best Five-Minute Golf Warm-Up

There's nothing worse than running late to a tee time.

No chance to hit balls, or putts and chips, is a bad way to begin before you've even hit a shot, but luckily there's a way you can still get warm before putting your tee in the ground.

PGA of America Golf Professional Pablo del Olmo , who serves as a Lead Coach at the PGA Coaching Center in Frisco, Texas, has plenty of players who come to him seeking a proper warm-up.

In the short video below, del Olmo walks through a simple and easy five-minute warm-up you can do at the first tee to get loose and be ready to roll for that first tee ball.

