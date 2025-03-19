How to Start Playing Golf: A Guide for Adult Females

Golf is more popular than ever, and for good reason. It's an excellent source of exercise, mental release and social interaction.

More and more frequently, adult women are picking up the sport – and we love to see it! If you fall into the category of someone who has become curious about golf, but don't know where to get started, we've got you covered.

Here's a quick guide to get you started. While it's not all-encompassing, it may give you a few ideas.

Find a PGA Coach

Perhaps the best way to get started on the right foot? Finding a PGA of America Golf Professional in your area is an excellent way to get an opinion from an expert. Find a coach here.

Pick it Up With a Friend or Spouse

One of the easiest ways to try something new is to bring moral support - or simply someone to experience it with you. You may have a friend, loved on or spouse that already loves the game. That could be your perfect in! Hit that person in your life up and see if they'd be willing to help you get started.

Whether thats recommending places to play, taking you to a more casual setting like TopGolf, or hooking you up with a coach. Use your resources! Disclaimer: It may not be the best idea to play 18 holes right out the gates, remember to start slow.

Start With A Group of Friends!

Building off our last point, you may have friends that are also beginners. Recently we published a guide to starting a golf league with your friends . The advice there applies to this situation. Grab three or four friends, have a planning party and do some research together!

Join a Local Facebook Group

If you're someone who likes to jump in headfirst by yourself (looking at you, independent girlies) it may be best to take this on by yourself - or with some strangers. There are hundreds of women's golf groups on Facebook, both private and public. Search up "Women's Golf" with your town name in the search bar, and get chatting.

Try out a Lesson!

For our more analytical friends out there, if your perfectionist tendencies make you wanna be the best at everything, golf is the perfect sport for you (because it's impossible to perfect). If you identify with this, perhaps you should start with a lesson. Check out your local public course's website and see what they offer. If you're a North Texas resident, give the PGA Coaching Center a try.